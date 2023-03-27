Do you have an idea for a children's book, but don't know how to get started?

"Inside the Cover," a new exhibit at the Garden Spot Village Main Street Art Gallery located at 433 S. Kinzer Ave. in New Holland, takes you behind the scenes of the book-making process.

The exhibition, which runs from April 1-30, features the work of three artists and authors and showcases the different, and often collaborative, methods used to create a children's book.

"Inside the Cover" includes work from Matt Novak, an internationally recognized children's book author with more than 30 years of experience. Novak received the School Library Journal's Best Book of the Year for his 1994 book "Mouse TV" and his written or illustrated numerous other books including "The Everything Machine" and "No Zombies Allowed." Novak, who also worked for Disney Studios on films on such as "Rescuers Down Under" and "Beauty and the Beast," illustrated Susan Hightower's 1997 book "Twelve Snails to One Lizard" which was reviewed for PBS' "Reading Rainbow."

Also included in the exhibit is Bill Dussinger, a Lititz-based educator at Pennsylvania College of Art and Design's illustration and graphic design departments. Dussinger, who has worked in design and illustration field for more than 40 years -- including as a graphic editorial artist for the Lancaster New Era -- has written and illustrated a number of children's books including "The Land of Can," "Christmas in Lititz" and “Lititz: From America’s Coolest Small Town to Count Zinzendorf.”

Artist and educator Amber Kane's work is also on display in the "Inside the Cover" exhibition. In 2021, Kane began illustrating children's books with her brother Ashley Sollenberger, also an educator. "The Oddball," their second book, was published in May 2022. It tells the story of basketballs, beach balls, baseballs and other round balls coming together to play and help a differently shaped football join in.

In conjunction with the children's book exhibit, the Center for Creative Exploration at PCA&D partners with the Eastern Lancaster County Library for a special event featuring Amber Kane.

Kane will read from her book "The Weaving Book" demonstrate basic weaving techniques. She'll also instruct children how to create a paper loom from 7-8 p.m. on April 26 at the ELANCO Library, 11 Chestnut Drive in New Holland. The event aimed at children in grades 1-6, but anyone is welcome to attend, and the event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Find more information here.