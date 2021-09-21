Do you want to be part of a movie?

Lancaster production company Make / Films is currently in the first week of a 25-day shoot for “Brave the Dark," a film based the inspiring true story of Nate Deen (then Busko) and his relationship with the late Stan Deen, a Garden Spot High School English teacher-turned-father-figure. Make / Films is looking for local volunteers to be extras during a scene being shot at Garden Spot High School on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The movie, directed by Damian Harris (“Gardens of the Night”), stars Jared Harris (“Mad Men,” “Chernobyl”) and Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic,” “It”) and has a crew of almost 50 people including many crew members from Lancaster County.

The call extras is for a scene that depicts one of Stan Deen’s theater performances at Garden Spot High School and will take place in the theater that now bears his name: the Stan Deen Auditorium. Extras are needed for to make up the audience.

Interested people should dress in neutral colored '80s – or '80s-adjacent – period clothing.

“Have fun with it,” says Derek Dienner, founder of Make / Films.

Those interested in being an extra should report to the main entrance of Garden Spot High School and follow the signs for "Brave the Dark" extras. Interested people should arrive at Garden Spot High School between 3 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, and plan to there for a few hours.

People of all ages are welcome to come, but those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent and must sign parental permission.

Because the scene is being shot indoors, union rules stipulate that everyone must be vaccinated and be able to show proof of vaccination.

There will be another opportunity to be an extra in “Brave the Dark,” outdoors at the McCaskey High School track on Sun., Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m.