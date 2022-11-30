Vital Theatre Company is no stranger to the world of theater, but they are relatively new to Lancaster's theater scene.

It's originally a New York-based theater company known for its children's theater productions, like "Pinkalicious" and "Fancy Nancy."

With New York's theater scene severely impacted by COVID-19 and its related shutdowns, Vital Theatre Company founder Stephen Sunderlin decided it would be worth trying out a different theater scene in addition to its off-Broadway shows still held in New York.

"When the shutdown happened, there was an exodus from New York, and many of those people came to Lancaster," Sunderlin said in a May interview with LNP|LancasterOnline.

It was a natural choice for Sunderlin to also move to Lancaster, as his kids have lived in the county for several years.

Vital Theatre Company debuted its first production in Lancaster in May with a one-hour adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz."

With Lancaster theater veteran Randall Frizado hired in August as the general manager for Vital Theatre, the company was able to debut its holiday show, "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas," at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz in late November.

"Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" tells the tale of Nancy, who loves all things fancy. She wants nothing more than to buy a Christmas tree topper, and once she earns it, she breaks it. Then, she and her grandfather make a tree topper together.

"There’s a lot of pedantic, not very fun children’s theater out there," Sunderlin said in a November interview. "Me, as an actor, as a director, as a theater professional, I want to be entertained."

As a team, Sunderlin and Frizado were able to locally cast and debut "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" using mostly local, nonunion actors.

"It's not just college students, it's not just older actors," Frizado said. "It's really just about who pops up, who's interested, who's available."

The five principle actors in "Fancy Nancy" are Carly Lafferty (Antonia in "Man of La Mancha" at Fulton Theatre, Portia in "Something Rotten" at EPAC), Dr. Elliot Sterenfeld (formerly with Imagination Station), Gabrielle Dina (roles in "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Evita" at Fulton Theatre), Sierra Naomi (Mme. de la Grande Bouche in "Beauty & the Beast" at Fulton Theatre) and Jonathan Dinkle (works with Lancaster Bible College).

Frizado has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. He's taken on every role from actor to playwright to manager and considers his theater connections as one of his strongest assets he brings to Vital Theatre Company. Most recently, Frizado worked as the head of entertainment at the Strasburg Rail Road. Fellow actor Michael Austin succeeded him in the role.

After "Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas" ends its run at Mickey's Black Box, Vital Theatre Company will start producing children's theater productions in the 85-seat black box at the Trust Performing Arts Center, at 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

From February through April, Vital Theatre Company will run "Fancy Nancy the Musical" on select Saturdays and "Pinkalicious" on select Sundays. Their goal is to make children's theater interesting, fun and approachable.

In addition to shows at the Trust, Vital Theatre plans to take its programming to elementary schools in Berks, Dauphin, York, Chester and Lancaster counties, performing musicals that handle themes like hygiene and cybersecurity, or are based on a book in a given school's library, Frizado said.

Vital Theatre will also host summer acting camps for young actors.

"Kids are so perceptive," Sunderlin said. "All you have to do is meet them where they are."