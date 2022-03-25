The delicate process of selfie-taking is an art. You have to know your own angles, as well as a bare minimum of camera (phone) knowledge.

But one of the more difficult potholes on the road to the perfect selfie is location, location, location.

While the outer edges of Lancaster County are known for breathtaking views and locales, Lancaster city itself has a surprising number of choice selfie locations, from the Penn Square Fountain to the slightly hidden Lenox Lane behind the courthouse.

C’mon, you know you want to – here are 10 spots in Lancaster city just waiting to be blessed by your next selfie.

1. The fountain at Penn Square

The fountain, designed by by Edmund W. Whiting, was erected 50 years ago and is most likely one of the most popular places for people to take a break in Penn Square.

2. Lenox Lane

The ivy covered walls along this narrow, hidden corridor make a great backdrop for some dramatic photos.

3. Lancaster Central Market

Often ranked in the top 10 of farmer's markets in the U.S., Lancaster's Central Market is the country's oldest continuously operated farmer's market. Visitors can snap photos inside or outside the market to document their visit to one of the most-treasured places in Lancaster city.

4. The Exchange

Take in happy hour or some nosh and snap a photo from the top floor of The Exchange, located beside the Marriott, 25 S. Queen St. It's a view you can't get anywhere else.

5. Parking garages

Go to the upper floors of one of the local parking garages to shoot down on the subject for a completely different perspective.

6. Street murals

Take a walk and grab some photos at the local murals.

7. Steinman Park statue

A popular spot for passerby to grab a photo is at the entrance to Steinman Park (8 W. King St.),where there sits a bronze sculpture of man reading a newspaper created by artist J. Seward Johnson Jr.

8. Art Park (corner of North Prince Street and West Chestnut Street in Lancaster)

Art installations and a large "Create Influence" sign provide the perfect backdrop for photos.

9. Binns Park

Complete with a fountain (that runs during the summer months), the park has lots of areas that are perfect for photos, including a stage, grassy areas and large open spaces that would allow for fun videos.

10. "Keys for the City" street pianos (in season)

Provided by Music for Everyone, the pianos hit the streets in the summer months and are set up for people to tickle the ivories.