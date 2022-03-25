zenkaikon 3
Taking selfies at the Marriott.

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

The delicate process of selfie-taking is an art. You have to know your own angles, as well as a bare minimum of camera (phone) knowledge.

But one of the more difficult potholes on the road to the perfect selfie is location, location, location. 

While the outer edges of Lancaster County are known for breathtaking views and locales, Lancaster city itself has a surprising number of choice selfie locations, from the Penn Square Fountain to the slightly hidden Lenox Lane behind the courthouse.

C’mon, you know you want to – here are 10 spots in Lancaster city just waiting to be blessed by your next selfie. 

1. The fountain at Penn Square

The fountain, designed by by Edmund W. Whiting, was erected 50 years ago and is most likely one of the most popular places for people to take a break in Penn Square. 

Penn Square fountain

The Penn Square fountain has been the topic of many discussions since it was erected 50 years ago.

2. Lenox Lane

The ivy covered walls along this narrow, hidden corridor make a great backdrop for some dramatic photos. 

Stevens tour 7

Lenox Lane by the courthouse. Tuesday, June 5, 2018

3. Lancaster Central Market

Often ranked in the top 10 of farmer's markets in the U.S., Lancaster's Central Market is the country's oldest continuously operated farmer's market. Visitors can snap photos inside or outside the market to document their visit to one of the most-treasured places in Lancaster city. 

Central Market aerial

Empty streets surround Lancaster Central Market in this aerial photo taken Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

4. The Exchange 

Take in happy hour or some nosh and snap a photo from the top floor of The Exchange, located beside the Marriott, 25 S. Queen St. It's a view you can't get anywhere else.

The Exchange Lancaster

5. Parking garages

Go to the upper floors of one of the local parking garages to shoot down on the subject for a completely different perspective. 

Prince Street, Lancaster
A man is seen riding his bike up Prince Street from the top of the West Vine Street parking garage on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. 

6. Street murals

Take a walk and grab some photos at the local murals.

Music for Everyone mural
Kearasten Jordan, of Lancaster city, looks over the Music for Everyone mural that she is painting on the Vine Street side of the Penn Square Garage, just off South Duke Street Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Artist Adam Serrano
Artist Adam Serrano, works on his mural on the side of Tellus360 in Lancaster Friday July 24, 2020.

7. Steinman Park statue

A popular spot for passerby to grab a photo is at the entrance to Steinman Park (8 W. King St.),where there sits a bronze sculpture of man reading a newspaper created by artist J. Seward Johnson Jr.

Steinman Park sculpture of newspaper reader

The J. Seward Johnson Jr. sculpture, "Newspaper Reader," at the entrance of Steinman Park in Lancaster city, is an emblem of the Steinman family's long commitment to journalism in Lancaster County. 

8. Art Park (corner of North Prince Street and West Chestnut Street in Lancaster)

Art installations and a large "Create Influence" sign provide the perfect backdrop for photos.

Art Park
This is Art Park at the corner of North Prince Street and West Chestnut Street in Lancaster Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

9. Binns Park

Complete with a fountain (that runs during the summer months), the park has lots of areas that are perfect for photos, including a stage, grassy areas and large open spaces that would allow for fun videos. 

Binns Music 06182021-13.jpg
Several children enjoyed the fountain as Jeol Makeci and NGGBC filled the park with their unique sound and song to the delight of over 250 people that were in attendance. Church World Services celebrated Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day (June 20) by bringing music and fellowship to Lancaster’s Binns Park Friday evening, June 18th. Lancaster City, Friday June 18, 2021.

10. "Keys for the City" street pianos (in season)

Provided by Music for Everyone, the pianos hit the streets in the summer months and are set up for people to tickle the ivories. 

Keys for the City 8.jpg

A piano sits under a cabana in Musser Park, as the Keys for the City have returned for the season on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

