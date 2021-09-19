The Harrisburg Book Festival will return in October in a hybrid format, with a mix of virtual author events, in-person store hours and an outdoor tent sale at the host venue, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, 1302 N. Third St., Harrisburg.

Now in its ninth year, the festival runs Tuesday to Sunday, Oct. 5-10.

All virtual author events are free to view online, but registration is required.

Virtual author events include:

— Authors and meditation teachers Kate Johnson (“Radical Friendship: Seven Ways to Love Yourself and Find Your People in an Unjust World’) and Sharon Salzberg (“Lovingkindness”) will discuss the concept of “radical friendship” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.

— LGBTQ+ author TJ Klune (“The House in the Cerulean Sea”) discusses his new book “Under the Whispering Door” with yoga teacher and author, Kathryn Budi (“Aim True”) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.

— Author Keisha N. Blain (“Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom”) will discuss her new work “Until I am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America,” with writer Damon Young (“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir In Essays”), at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

— Cecily Wong will discuss her new work, “Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide,” published by online media and travel company Atlas Obscura, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

— Two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee Howard French will discuss his new work, “Born in Blackness, Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War,” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

In addition to the author events, the outdoor Midtown Scholar tent sale returns after a year’s hiatus, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6-9. There will be more than 10,000 books for sale, with prices starting at $1.

Details about the festival can be found online at hbgbookfest.com.