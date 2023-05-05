“Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is the greatest place in the whole wide world,” Matt Farley sings over a rolling piano beat on “Song For Lancaster.”

He continues his ode to Lancaster with specific mentions to the East End and the Sixth Ward before wrapping up with a fake rock star-ending – complete with a recommendation that people check out Historic Rock Ford.

He repeatedly mispronounces Lancaster throughout the 1-minute-and-44-second song. (The telltale sign of someone who doesn’t live here, Farley said “Lan-cast-er,” not “Lang-kiss-ter.”)

“That adds to the joy of it,” says Farley with a laugh. “You're like, ‘Wait a second. It's an anthem about a town and he can't even pronounce it correctly.’”

“Song for Lancaster” appears on Farley’s 93-song 2014 album “Pennsylvania Songs: PA Exciting.” Even though the album is nearly 10 years old, it found a new audience in recent weeks thanks to a viral video on TikTok and discussion on Twitter.

Farley records his novelty songs about various cities and towns under the apt moniker of The Guy Who Sings Songs About Cities & Towns. With his albums about states, Farley is doing what singer-songwriter Sufjan Steven promised to do: write an album for all 50 states. Farley says he has three more to go.

Besides his Guy Who Sings About Cities & Towns project, the 44-year old Danvers, Massachusetts-based musician also records as Papa Razzi and The Photogs, The Very Nice Interesting Singer Man, The Hungry Food Band and about 80 other pseudonyms. In total, Farley’s music output exceeds 24,000 songs. A good day, he says, is one where he can record 50 songs.

Farley has recorded albums about jobs, food, celebrities, animals, meteorology and the months of the year. He’s written love songs, bathroom humor songs and songs with hyper-specific SEO-friendly titles like “Jason Avant is a Great Receiver” from his The Philadelphia Sports Band 2014 album “Phillies & Eagles” and “Possibly the Best Brendan Walsh Song Written this Month” from the 2014 album “I Like Famous People and Podcasts and So On.”

Basically if you can Google it, he’s probably written a song about it. And that’s kind of the point.

That’s what happened when someone shared some of Farley’s music on TikTok May 3. Farley says he’s noticed an uptick in attention in the past few days.

“It's basically inevitable that certain things will go a little viral every once in a while,” says Farley.

East Hempfield, Manheim Township shoutouts

“Pennsylvania Songs: PA Exciting” features titles like “Let Me Tell You About Bristol Township, Ok?,” “You Should Go to Warminster Township (Now!)” and “Stirring Musical Tribute to New Castle, Pennsylvania.”

Are the songs good? Not really. Is this an incredibly fun and weird album worth checking out? Yes, definitely.

Lancaster County makes a couple appearances on the album with the tracks “East Hempfield Inspires Songs Like This!” (which includes a shoutout to Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre) and “Manheim Township is Such a Nice Place!” “They’ve got their very own zip code and other good stuff,” Farley belts out in his ode to Manheim Township.

Farley says he has visited Lancaster before and remembers going to the recently closed Good ‘N Plenty restaurant in East Lampeter. But when it came time to write a song, he says Wikipedia was more helpful to his memory. In fact, Wikipedia was his primary songwriting resource when it came to writing his Pennsylvania songs.

“I just have Wikipedia open on my computer in front of me as I'm recording the vocals of the song,” says Farley. “I'm just making it up based on what I see on the page in front of me. When I'm having trouble finding something interesting, I can always go back to the zip code or sing about the public library. Those are always good. Or just compliment the town officials.”

Streaming strategy

With his prolific output, Farley has been able to quit his day job and live completely off his music.

“Since 2017, I’ve been living off half-pennies,” Farley says, joking about the fraction of a cent a stream is worth, but it adds up.

“The whole theory from day one was just like, if I can write a song that earns a few dollars a year, then I just have to write, you know, 25,000 and I'll be good.”

The songwriter has been pumping out songs since the ’90s, well before he had any concept of how to make money from his music.

“I was doing it in like the ’90s, just because it was fun,” says Farley. “Then around ’08, I noticed that only my weird songs with weird titles were getting anyone's attention, I was like, ‘Oh, if I do real specific songs about unusual topics, people will find them.”

And people have found them. Farley performed his song about businesses that occupy former Pizza Hut locations, “Used to Be a Pizza Hut,” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2016. The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe and NPR have all reported on him. He has more than 100,000 monthly listeners on his The Guy That Sings Songs about Cities & Towns project alone on Spotify.

“I'm just a guy in the suburbs who likes to make music and I recommend it to anyone else out there,” says Farley. “It's more fun creating stuff than watching TV.”

Besides his novelty music, Farley writes and performs with his band The Big Heist. That band is putting out 50 new songs (a paltry number compared to Farley’s typical output) beginning on May 15, when the band will release a new album each week for five weeks.

“It's like pure, poetic, heartfelt songs that we work really hard on,” says Farley. “So naturally, nobody listens to those songs. But we still put out albums because we love it. Then a song that I whipped up in eight minutes runs circles around (a heartfelt song) in terms of popularity.”

HOW TO LISTEN To hear Matt Farley’s songs about Lancaster County locales on Spotify, visit lanc.news/PAsongs23.