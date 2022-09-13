Just in time for holiday season, pop violinist Lindsey Stirling announced a performance in Hershey this December.

Stirling will stop by the Hershey Theatre on Dec. 5 as part of her Snow Waltz tour, supporting her most recent album of the same name.

The performance will include music, of course, but also dance, aerial moves, lyra and trapeze acts, according to a press release.

Stirling originally found fame on season 5 of "America's Got Talent," where she played the violin while doing dances and stunts. She has worked with rock artists like Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, as well as Amy Lee from Evanescence.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.