When all is said and done with the pandemic era, I’ll be happy to leave many of this time period’s cultural artifacts behind.

Ask an artist in any field — and this year, I have asked many — and they’ll tell you they prefer creating in the real world versus on a computer or phone screen. Culture had to make do, from Gal Godot and Her Merry Band of Celebs plaintively crooning “Imagine” in several keys to weird virtual award shows and a never-ending onslaught of Zoom shows. I played a few virtual concerts myself early in the pandemic, and it didn’t feel right, so I understand the exhaustion from both sides of the phone camera.

However, there was and continues to be a virtual highlight that I hope will only further blossom in the real world, and that is the Verzuz (stylized “VERZUZ”) series on Instagram. A little over a year ago, mega-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hosted an informal broadcast on Instagram Live with a simple concept — play back some of their biggest hits, one by one, in a lighthearted competition.

The presentation was janky to the point of charming, and resembled many an early-COVID-19 video chat. Timbaland, while drinking a glass of red wine, played his smash singles with Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and others, while Swizz Beats, his face way too close to the camera, jammed to hits of his own created for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

For fans of music who might not know the producers creating the music in the background, this was a simple (and free!) way to connect the dots on decades of hits. While they’re not freestyling, it’s definitely in the tradition of rap battles and producer sound clashes of old.

A few days later, hip-hop producers Hit-Boy and Boi-1da followed suit, pulling out hits from their respective discography while lightly razzing each other as peers are wont to do. Despite the series’s title, the point of Verzuz is not a competition in any real sense. While one could make the argument that both participating artists win because of the spotlight and bump in record sales, really, it’s music fans that win out at the end of each “competition.”

As a music nerd, the first several Verzuz contests were a dream. The spotlight wasn’t on the biggest stars, it was on producers and songwriters. Some may shake their heads at names like Lil Jon and T-Pain, but the truth is, their Verzuz contained some of the biggest hits of 2000s radio, and there they were on Instagram, just casually sharing songs back and forth for almost two hours.

The audiences for these broadcasts aren’t small, either. The sessions regularly average hundreds of thousands of live viewers, and several battles averaged over one million viewers. As the pandemic evolved, so too did Verzuz. Before long, the name was trademarked and brands got involved. Where it was once charming to, for instance, watch Nelly struggle with his Wi-Fi in his kitchen while Ludacris looked on bemused, there were too many eyes on it to leave the video quality to chance.

One of the first Verzuz broadcasts I saw where the two people were actually in the same room together was Snoop Dogg and DMX. As I was in the process of writing this piece, DMX died at the age of 50 following a heart attack. It's both sad and surreal watching this recent footage of the legendary rapper. Though at one point he joked about his weight gain, DMX hadn’t lost an ounce of fire in his delivery, often leaving Snoop Dogg reacting in the background to his still-potent lines.

There’s another element to the appeal of the series, which is the idea of giving artists their flowers while they’re still around. Far too often, our musical heroes have to die before the population at large realizes the body of work they’ve left behind.

That thought was foremost in my mind this past Easter Sunday. After a warm dinner with family, one of very few I have had in the last year, I arrived home and remembered the Easter special awaiting me — Earth, Wind & Fire “versus” the Isley Brothers.

Represented by Ron and Ernie Isley and Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, the men put on a clinic representing six decades of incredible music. Here’s just a fraction of the songs performed: “Boogie Wonderland,” “At Your Best (You Are Love),” “Let’s Groove,” “Between the Sheets,” “Shining Star,” “That Lady.” Sheesh!

Between host Steve Harvey’s incessant storytelling, the two legendary groups showcased a combined 50 songs. To think that some kids, zooming from one Instagram story to the next, might stop for a minute to gain a new favorite song or even appreciate a song that an older family member had played when they were younger, is a powerful thing. Music education comes in all forms, even if it is livestreamed and co-sponsored by Ciroc.

Rappers Method Man and Redman are up next on Verzuz, on a late April date that you can probably guess if you know the participants’ oeuvre. Beyond that, I think the concept is ripe for real, in-person tours in the future, whether they be live rehashes with past participants or otherwise. While we’re still very much in the pandemic, I’m already looking forward to thinking back on some of the few positive memories I have of staring at my phone.