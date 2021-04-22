Veritas Academy will present a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It,” at the Lititz Springs Park Bandshell on Saturday, April 24.

The students will present two performances, one at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m., with a free orchestra concert in between performances at noon.

Veritas senior Laura Cochran and junior Johnny Adkins co-star as Rosalind and Orlando, respectively. This version of the classic comedy is set during the French Revolution.

Tickets for the performances of “As You Like It” are $6 each. The orchestra concert is free. Tickets are available online at veritasacademy.com/spring-play.

Rain date is Saturday, May 1.