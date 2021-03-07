There’s a certain communal quality to the average big-studio movie that makes them enjoyable to watch.

Jump scares in horror movies are pretty underwhelming unless you’re in a crowded theater and can chuckle at the kids who leap in their seats.

Yelling at the screen — “No, no, don’t go in that room! That’s where the ax murderer is hiding!” — isn’t quite as gratifying when you’re not among friends.

Which is why “The Vast of Night,” an independently produced, jump scare-free, atmospheric science fiction thriller is the perfect film for our socially distanced age. Watch it alone in a quiet, darkened room for best results.

The feature debut for 38-year-old director Andrew Patterson saw its first appearance at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2019 and was released to the masses on Amazon Prime last spring. The film was made on a relatively shoestring budget of just $700,000 — mere peanuts compared to most major releases nowadays.

Like most great low-budget movies, “The Vast of Night’s” monetary shortcomings are also its strengths. The movie is darkly lit, in part to save cash, which helps crank up the creep factor as teenagers Everett Sloan (Jake Horowitz) and Fay Crocker (Sierra McCormick) begin hearing unnatural noises at their nighttime jobs as a radio disc jockey and a telephone switchboard operator, respectively, in a sleepy 1950s desert town.

It’s also a verbose, talkative film. “Show, don’t tell” is a basic rule of filmmaking that this movie frequently subverts to surprisingly good effect. Much like Steven Spielberg learned when mechanical problems forced him to keep the titular shark off screen for much of “Jaws,” keeping a horror mostly unseen, even due to budget constraints, allows the imagination to fill in the gaps.

That’s not to say that the movie doesn’t have its share of striking visuals.

In one of the most impressive highlights of the film, we’re treated to a lengthy, uninterrupted tracking shot that leads us through the entire town from Fay’s job at the switchboard, down an empty street, across a grassy field, through an ongoing basketball game and into the radio station where Everett is working. It’s an incredible piece of filmmaking that helps give the audience a sense of the scale of the tiny New Mexico town, aside from serving as eye candy.

Set over the course of a single night, the movie begins with the entire town, save Fay and Everett, gathering at the local high school to watch a basketball game. You get the sense that the two aren’t too upset about missing out on the game for their overnight jobs — the jabberjaw Fay would rather talk everyone’s ear off about her new tape recorder, while the sarcastic cool cat Everett jokes and teases his way through a nearly 20-minute opening scene that masterfully introduces us to the innocent relationship between our two main characters and the geography of the town.

Things begin to get weird as Fay settles in for a night of work. The radio broadcast she’s listening to begins emitting a strange, indecipherable audio. Then she starts taking calls from people who describe unnatural phenomena occurring at their homes.

All of this is done, by the way, in an impressive single-shot performance by McCormick who relays calls through an old-timey telephone switchboard like a seasoned professional.

Thankfully, the movie refuses to give in to the standard tropes of so many films that take place in the 1950s. Everett and Fay are a brainy pair with scientific interests, but they’re not treated like goofy nerds. They’re both too smart and too talented for the teensy town where they live — population less than 500 — but can’t exactly find a way out.

More strikingly, the movie doesn’t completely gloss over the injustices of the era. In one unsettling scene, Everett receives a phone call from a Black man who describes a mysterious job he was given while in the military that hints at a much larger secret the government had attempted to conceal. You’re left with the impression that the man’s race played a role in him being given such a task, precisely because the government felt he would be less likely to be believed by the public.

Patterson also wisely avoids the Hollywood trope of needlessly shoehorning romance into the story. Everett and Fay share an innocent, siblinglike affection for one another, but you won’t see these two kids smooch.

I won’t spoil the rest, but I will say that “The Vast of Night” rewards a patient viewer who appreciates a slow build rather than constant cheap excitements. This is an unhurried, atmospheric flick that’s best enjoyed by spectators who would rather bathe themselves in the carefully designed period-appropriate set and enjoy the rapport between two young actors rather than by folks who are looking for a thrill-a-minute heart-pounder. It’s best watched unaccompanied, not at a crowded movie night with friends.

In other words, it’s a perfect pandemic movie.

“The Vast of Night” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.