A broken poem begins it. The poem is “Christabel.” It is two fragments of gothic lesbian vampire fantasy printed in every proper textbook of English literature.

It’s in them because it changed the way poetry was done. Samuel Taylor Coleridge always said he was going to finish it. It hurts to say this, but his brilliance lasted as long as the opium fumes. So it was for him in 1797.

But what a start! Other authors passed around the half-done verses. Walter Scott read them and they shifted the way he wrote everything. He showed or read the poem to Lord Byron, who wrote to Coleridge and urged him to just get it in front of the public, unfinished as it was, a torn swatch from a weird tapestry.

Later, at the villa on the lake in Italy, Byron read “Christabel” to Shelley, and it so disturbed the younger poet he fled the room. That might have been the night his wife Mary first set pen to “Frankenstein.”

The power lay in the metrics, in uppercuts of anapestic substitution, but also in “Christabel’s” malicious, cursed villain. Coleridge had opened the coffin lid on the female vampire.

A portrait

A century later, she has a form and a face.

In 1897, she infuses the world of Dracula, the vampire king in Bram Stoker’s popular novel. The same year, she possesses a painting and a poem.

Philip Burne-Jones was the son of Edward, the pre-Raphaelite. Philip painted, too. And in the early 1890s, he and Stoker had worked in the same London playhouse. Both had known the social-climbing actresses of the day and their tempers and their sorry lovers.

Drawing on that, Burne-Jones painted “the Vampire.” There are no fangs, bats or blood. In lurid light a lovely woman, serenely smiling, half-kneels above a drained man.

Rudyard Kipling, then near the peak of fame, was a cousin to the Burne-Joneses. He did Philip the favor of writing a poem to go with the vampire picture at its exhibition. Kipling’s “The Vampire” is a harsh take on the stupidity of male infatuation with beautiful, superior women, and the awful consequences to the victim.

The exulting vampire in the painting was known to have been modeled on a famous actress of the day. She was an intimate of both the male Burne-Joneses (the wives seem to have been less fond of her) who performed as “Mrs. Pat Campbell.”

Whether Burne-Jones had Mrs. Pat Campbell entirely in mind, Kipling probably did, and the art world and the wider world have ever since presumed her as The Vampire.

A person

Beatrice Rose Stella Tanner was the smart, talented child of a rakish British heir and an Italian count’s daughter. At 17, Stella got pregnant by Patrick Campbell, who shifted poorly and drifted off to the colonies, all but abandoning his family.

So Stella took to the stage and became a sensation. By the early 1890s she was playing the “woman with a past” in popular and scandalous melodramas.

A French writer (Augustin Filon) surveying the English stage in 1897, wrote of Stella that her special expression as an actress was “that of dangerous love. ... You feel that if you love her you are lost, but once you have seen her it is too late to attempt resistance.”

She soared up into the London high life. Beardsley caricatured her; Sargent painted her in oils. Yet that society had only lately, and grudgingly, begun to open to fashionable actresses.

Ambitious as she was talented, Stella accepted the nominal role of the abandoned wife who, to support her children, had no choice but perform for the public. Hence “Mrs. Patrick Campbell,” which she hated, and especially the common short version “Mrs. Pat.”

But she reveled in the power of celebrity. A driven woman traded access for access to get to the power that men held. It was an elegant knife-duel, and Stella was up to it.

She was Madonna a century before there was Madonna. Monstrous selfishness almost was required. Filon wrote that her performances showed the modern world a woman who was “the victim and the instrument of destiny.”

Two performances

The poem, not one of Kipling’s best, inspired a stage-play about a femme fatale; the play inspired a silent movie, then, in 1915, another. The second one clicked.

To play the “vampire” in it, Fox studio found a nice Jewish girl from Ohio, Theodosia Goodman, named after Aaron Burr’s daughter. Like Mrs. Pat, she had to use another name in performance, but this time the goal was to inspire scandal, not tamp it down. They gave her a screen name that was “Arab death” spelled, more or less, backward.

Hence “Theda Bara,” who quickly tired of it, stuck to the popular mind as “The Vamp.”

At the same time, in 1915, Mrs. Pat disembarked in America, having a moment of her own. She’s 49 now and starring in a role George Bernard Shaw wrote just for her: “Pygmalion’s” Eliza Doolittle.

Mrs. Pat had so woven her charms around the old playwright that he sent her silly letters and cast her as cockney girl 30 years younger. In New York in 1915 she played the part opposite a Henry Higgins who had been all of 2 when Stella first trod the boards and wowed the critics. It was her last great triumph.

Time magazine’s theater column eulogized her at her death a quarter century later:

“She was fearless and formidable, a woman who shared her love letters with the world, who had atrocious manners but a superb air, and a wit that Shaw himself might envy. ... She always did as she pleased. She was reputedly the first woman ever to smoke in public in the U.S. She demanded $25 for newspaper interviews — and got it.”

The painting has long since vanished.

Doug Harper is an LNP | LancasterOnline copy editor. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.