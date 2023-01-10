For more than a decade, Valentino's Cafe in Lancaster city has been known for its large Groundhog Day celebration.

That tradition officially comes to an end this year, according to a post from Valentino's Cafe's Facebook account.

"Through the years it has grown to a truly unforgettable event here at Valentino's Cafe," the Facebook post says. "Unfortunately, it's growth has also brought an event that we simply cannot handle anymore."

The Facebook post outlines that the event became stressful for staff members, and that some community members weren't respectful at the event.

Valentino's Cafe canceled its 2021 and 2022 events because of COVID-19, according to previous reporting from LNP|LancasterOnline.

The last Groundhog Day celebration Valentino's held was in 2020, just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down most businesses in the United States.

"We thank you for the incredible years and support we've had with the event. We hope to have you visit us on a regular day, we promise it's still fun here when there aren't 1000 people in the parking lot," the Facebook post says.