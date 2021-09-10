Need some extra reading material for the fall?

Some upcoming library book sales may have what you need.

Friends of the Manheim Township Public Library

After canceling in 2020, Friends of the Manheim Township Public Library says it is planning its biggest book sale ever this fall.

The fall book sale will be held at the Overlook Activities Center roller rink, 301 Golf Drive, from Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 14-16.

The sale includes used books sorted by category, along with DVDs, CDs, books on CD and puzzles.

This year, books won’t be individually priced. Hardcover books for adults and children are $1 each and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDs are $1; CDs, 50 cents; books on CD, $2; and puzzles, 50 cents.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, which is half-price day.

Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted as payment (minimum credit purchase $5).

To volunteer at the sale, email mtplbooksale@gmail.com.

The book sale is one of the library’s major fundraising events, with proceeds funding library materials, programs and equipment.

The friends group’s book sale coordinator, Rennae Newman, said in a news release that more than 50,000 books and media items will be available for sale in 30 different categories.

For more information, visit lanc.news/MTBookSale.

Also, Manheim Township Public Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sept. 25. For more information, visit mtpl.info.

Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society's Bookworm Frolic

Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society will offer more than 40,000 books for sale at its annual Bookworm Frolic, to be held Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 16-18.

The sale is located under a big tent at historical society headquarters, 2215 Millstream Road, off Lincoln Highway East.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Book categories include history, biography, children’s, fiction, religious, Christian fiction and more. Hardback books will be $3 and paperbacks $1.50.

Books are half price on Saturday, or fill a box for $12. Credit cards, cash and checks will be accepted as payment.

Proceeds benefit the society’s mission of promoting history through storytelling.

The historical society is looking for volunteers 18 years and older to set up tables Tuesday and Wednesday before the sale or to help clean up after the sale Saturday.

For more information, visit lmhs.org.