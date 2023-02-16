After more than three decades of bruises, bumps and "Bronco Busters," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says that one of the greatest pains he’s ever experienced was the process of getting sober.

“I never thought it was going to happen, and it honestly wouldn't have happened if not for the harm reduction stuff, because I would have just died before I got to my point in my life where I was going to be able to come up out of this,” Waltman says by phone recently.

After three rehab trips provided by WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) throughout his career and the help of other evidence-based treatments, Waltman says that he is now "out of that loop” and in a positive mental space.

Waltman will join Curtis Hussey (formerly “Fandango” in the WWE) and Jesus “Roberto” Rodriguez, also formerly of WWE, to share their recovery stories at “A Night of Recovery,” a free event at the Ware Center on Friday, Feb. 17. The following day, Saturday, Feb. 18, all three will appear at “Chapter 4: Broken Hearts and Body Slams,” a family-friendly wrestling event at Bright Side Opportunities Center organized by the new local wrestling promotion Three Legacies Wrestling, founded by Rodriguez in August 2022.

Waltman has had a long, winding career in professional wrestling, dating back to 1989 and technically ending in 2019, though he returned for two matches with Game Changer Wrestling in 2022. Waltman was known for many high-flying maneuvers, including moonsaults, roundhouse kicks and the aforementioned “Bronco Buster” finisher, which punished opponents physically and emotionally.

While a recovery town hall and wrestling show being held in tandem might seem strange to outsiders, it’sperhaps a sign of the times of how much the perception of addiction and overcoming it has changed in the pro wrestling industry. Saltman correlates his early days in the then-World Wrestling Federation to that of a “pirate" -- he got by doing whatever he could to recover from the very-real wear and tear that wrestling hundreds of dates a year can cause the body.

For Rodriguez, who was with WWE from 2010 to 2014, alcohol addiction brought him to Lancaster’s Blueprints for Addiction Recovery Center, run by Christopher Dreisbach. Rodriguez says that Dreisbach not only helped him through the recovery process, but also helped him set and later achieve his goal of running his own wrestling school and promotion, Three Legacies.

“You'll notice that Chris is involved with the community very heavily,” says Rodriguez of the local entrepreneur, who co-owns Eso Arts, Red Rose Sports Cards and a half dozen other Lancaster County businesses. “I'm very grateful for Chris and for everything he's done for me - not just in recovery, but as a person, because it definitely helps to have someone on your side.”

Three Legacies has grown since its first public event in October of 2022. Its first event garnered roughly 150 attendees; the most recent show, “Chapter 3: Awakenings” in January, sold more than 500 tickets. The promotion has a full calendar of live events throughout the year, including its second show at Clipper Magazine Stadium in August.

“It's been a process," Rodriguez says. “Each event has more people, and moving forward, we have so many plans and ideas that it'll not just be for us as individuals, we want to build this up for the community as well.”

Along with the promotion, Three Legacies Wrestling Academy has been training potential future superstars since the end of 2022. While most of the trainees are not yet ready for the bright lights of the squared circle, Rodriguez namechecks the 6-foot-8-inch, 260-pound Palmyra-native Clayton Adams as a Three Legacies wrestler to watch.

Although both acknowledge the highly individualistic paths that a recovery journey can take, both Rodriguez and Waltman are excited to share their stories at the Ware Center and hope their stories can help others take the leap they need, be it from the tope rope or in asking someone for help.

“At one point, people thought I was hopeless,” Waltman says. “I have friends who are no longer with us, like (wrestler) Scott Hall, that just on a daily basis, they never got to the point where they weren't white knuckling it, just doing everything you can to get by without taking a drink or taking drugs, and that's no way to live. It's not like that for me anymore.”

If You Go What: “Three Legacies Wrestling presents Chapter Four: Broken Hearts and Body Slams.” When: 6 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 18 Where: Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster. Price: Tickets are $15, with additional prices for autographs and pictures. More information: threelegacieswrestling.com.

If You Go What: A Night of Recovery featuring Sean Waltman, Curtis Hussey and Jesus Rodriguez When: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 Where: The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Price: Free with a ticket, more info: lanc.news/recoverywrestling23

