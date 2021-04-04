The Lancaster Science Factory recently added eight plaques to its Hall of Heroes display, which commemorates the work of noteworthy scientists. One of the unsung heroes of the Lancaster Science Factory is local artist Dick Whitson. Whitson, 91, has designed each of the Hall’s 45 plaques since its inception in 2008. “They are terrific fun to do. I’m also happy to volunteer any talent I might have to help with that,” says Whitson, of Manheim. “I’ve learned more about science and scientists over the years than I ever had any idea about.”

The Hall of Heroes now features 45 plaques showcasing the achievements of world-famous scientists such as Benjamin Franklin, Leonard Da Vinci and George Washington Carver alongside Lancastrians making waves in the world of science such as John Bergey, inventor of the electronic digital watch, and H. Albert Eberhardt III, inventor of the “Jaws of Life” hydraulic rescue tool. Whitson designed each of the 45 plaques.

The eight recent additions commemorate the work of Black scientists, including physicist Shirley Jackson, chemist James Harris, inventor Lonnie Johnson and mathematician Gladys West.

“When people think of scientists, they reflexively go to white men — Einstein, Edison, Bill Nye,” says Emily Landis, executive director at the Lancaster Science Factory. “But there have been so many incredible discoveries and scientific breakthroughs made by women and people of color who have not been celebrated for their achievements. They aren’t household names, but they should be.”

Landis says the Lancaster Science Factory wants to inspire all students to pursue a career in STEM.

“In the past five years, we’ve made a big effort to diversify the Hall of Heroes,” Landis says. “We want every student to see role models in the Hall of Heroes who look like them, so they know science is for them, and realize they can achieve too. The next big discovery or solution might come from them.”

Whitson became connected to the project through his friend and former Armstrong co-worker, Jim Bunting, who founded the Lancaster Science Factory in 2008. Whitson appreciates the Science Factory’s mission call more attention to Black and women scientists.

“Emily’s been very interested in both promoting women and minorities who are virtually unknown. I think that’s a very conscious decision on her part,” Whitson says. “I’m happy to be a part of that, of course.”

Donors who give $10,000 are eligible to dedicate a plaque in the Hall of Heroes and the Science Factory works with them to select a hero. In 2020, the Science Factory crowdfunded resources for the eight new plaques to honor Black STEM pioneers, and donors of any amount to the Science Factory Resiliency Fund could vote for who they wanted to see inducted. The Hall of Heroes is located inside the Lancaster Science Factory and is available to tour during regular business hours.

Whitson is celebrated local artist with a body of work featuring more than 2,000 oil and watercolor paintings. The subjects of his paintings range from lush local landscapes and Lancaster County barns to evocative portraits of street musicians.

He also spent more than three decades with Armstrong, and was the company’s creative director of advertising when he retired in 1995.

Whitson was born in Canton, Ohio, and moved to Lancaster in 1962. He says Canton’s drab landscape may have influenced his preference for muted tones.

“It was a steel town when I was a kid,” Whitson says. “It was gray. Not much color.”

In Lancaster, Whitson found a painter’s paradise. Not only in the landscape, but in the artistic community. He says that he’s been around to see the emergence and success of First Fridays.

“It makes me very proud to be an artist,” he says.

The nonagenarian artist never stops learning himself. Whitson, a member of the esteemed local art organization the Echo Valley art group (which has been active for 75 years), also continues to hone is craft behind the easel. At the time, of this phone interview, Whitson was taking a workshop on figure painting.

Whitson also keeps up with technology so he can use it in his craft. In his design work for the Lancaster Science Factory’ Hall of Heroes, he used the page design software Adobe InDesign and the image design and editing program Photoshop.

“When I think back how manual graphic design was when I was young compared to what we do with a computer now, it’s just light years away,” Whitson says. “And so much more pleasant.”

Interesting inventors

Whitson may enjoy subtle, muted tones for his paintings but with his work on the Hall of Heroes exhibit, he embraces bright colors and designs that pop off the plaques.

For the Hall of Heroes plaques, Whitson focuses on each of the inductee’s unique talents or specialties, and then creates an appealing design that will be eye-catching and entertaining for children.

“The plaques typically have something interesting the background that might attract a child’s interest and keep them there for a couple minutes,” Whitson says. “I try to keep it as bright and as colorful as possible — because not all science stories are all that visually exciting. We keep the keep the wording pretty brief. Nobody wants to stand and read paragraph after paragraph of information. Emily is wonderful (at writing the biographies).”

Landis looks for fun facts to draw young readers into each biography.

“I try to make each one short, accurate, and reflect the hero’s unique personality,” Landis says. “For example, Ellen Ochoa was the first Hispanic woman to go into space, holds many patents and directed the Johnson Space Center, but I was sure to include the fact that she is a musician who played her flute in the zero gravity of space.”

Grace Hopper, a Navy admiral who helped build the United States’ first electromechanical computer, is one of Landis’ favorite members of the Hall of Heroes.

“Hopper popularized the terms ‘computer bug’ and ‘debug’ after finding a moth inside a computer,” Landis says. “The Smithsonian Museum of American History has the moth in its collection now. When she was a little girl, Hopper took apart alarm clocks to figure out how they worked. The Girls Code Club (at the Science Factory) really enjoyed learning about her.”

Rube Goldberg, the idiosyncratic inventor known for his complicated cartoons of machines, is one of Whitson’s favorite members of the Hall. But Whitson says he recently enjoyed learning about Lonnie Johnson, an inventor who holds 80 patents and, as a high school student, built a robot from scrap parts and later created the Super Soaker water gun.

“He looked like a guy who would invent a water gun,” Whitson says. “He looked like a guy who enjoyed life.”

Whitson has five great-grandchildren and says he plans on taking them all to the Science Factory when they’re old enough.

“I think the Science Factory is one of Lancaster’s most terrific resources. I think they do a wonderful job of making science fun and interesting for kids,” Whitson says. “Watching the kids in that place fills your heart with joy to see them being interested in those things.”