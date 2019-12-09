This time of year, I feel especially ignorant.
With the year drawing to a close, best-of-year lists become ubiquitous. Everybody and their brother and sister breathlessly post their picks for the best albums, movies, television shows and books of 2019.
They are presented not as opinion but as fact. The headlines read, “The best albums of 2019,” not “These are the albums I really liked in 2019.”
And frankly, they make me feel terrible.
I believe myself to be fairly conversant with popular culture, but after poring through these lists I quickly realize I don’t know a damn thing.
Most of the television shows I’ve never heard of, many of the movie titles I can’t even pronounce, and a lot of books likely will always remain closed to me.
Most vexing of all, however, are the best-of lists devoted to music, because I’ve always considered popular music my cultural sweet spot — with good reason, I might add.
Since I was a young boy listening to my parents’ records — Broadway shows like “South Pacific” and “My Fair Lady,” folk music by Harry Belafonte and Odetta, and early rock ’n’ roll by Elvis Presley and Fats Domino — music has been at the center of my life.
There are times when my interest in popular music wanes, but it always comes roaring back.
I sincerely believe my interest in music has never been stronger than it is right now. And I believe my ears are wide open.
Yet when I look at the lists of the top albums of 2019 I can only conclude that I missed out on most of the best music of the year.
It becomes doubly depressing upon discovering that the best-of-year lists are being accompanied by best-of-decade lists. Those lists lead to the realization that not only have I missed out on an entire year but I’ve somehow managed to turn a deaf ear to an entire decade.
Admittedly, I’m a little flummoxed concerning a suitable response to this revelation.
I could lock myself to my stereo and spend months trying to catch up with all that I’ve missed. Or I could cast a more suspicious eye on those best-of lists.
I prefer the latter approach.
After all, considering all the music that’s being made these days in so many different formats, is it even possible for one person to sift through this mountain of sound and make a definitive judgment on what’s best? Doubtful.
Given that, I figure my opinion is just as good as anybody else’s. So here are my picks, in no particular order, for the best albums of 2019:
“Jaime,” by Brittany Howard; “Father of the Bride,” by Vampire Weekend; “There Is No Other,” by Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi; “Fever Breaks,” by Josh Ritter; “The Highwomen,” by the Highwomen; “U.F.O.F.,” by Big Thief; “Better Oblivion Community Center” by Better Oblivion Community Center, “Remind Me Tomorrow,” by Sharon Van Etten; and “Western Stars,” by Bruce Springsteen.
That’s nine. You can pick the 10th.
Jon Ferguson is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.