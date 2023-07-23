This fall, a local theatrical company will kick off its new season under a new name.

And that 2023-24 season will be filled with new ways of presenting traditional operas.

In the place of the former Penn Square Music Festival and OperaLancaster now stands a single entity, Penn Square Opera — the new name of the sister organization to the Penn Square Music Conservatory.

Penn Square Opera’s artistic director Scott Drackley says the organization’s board approved the company’s name change in the spring.

After deciding he didn’t want to build a new audience for a Chautauqua-style music festival, Drackley says he believes the new name of the company should help audiences understand that the organization is “like 90% of all other regular opera companies.”

OperaLancaster, Penn Square Music Festival and the conservatory — which operates out of the former Lancaster Conservatory of Music’s building at 940 Marshall Ave. in Lancaster — had merged in 2021 under one nonprofit umbrella.

OperaLancaster, which began in 1952, was previously known as Lancaster Opera Workshop and Lancaster Opera Company.

The new season for Penn Square Opera performances starts in mid-October.

While there isn’t really a theme to the season, Drackley notes, “I’m doing traditional operas in nontraditional ways.”

Drackley talks about the four events in Penn Square’s season.

— “Il barbiere di Siviglia” (“The Barber of Seville”) by Gioachino Rossini will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster.

The early 19th-century opera recounts how Figaro the barber helps Count Almaviva don a series of disguises to win the heart of Rosina, a young woman whose guardian, Dr. Bartolo, wants her for himself.

Drackley says the company has been performing more contemporary works over the past couple of seasons, such as “Scalia/Ginsburg.”

“So I needed to do something traditional,” Drackley says of “The Barber of Seville.”

“It’s such a wonderful comedy. It’s so funny,” Drackley says. “And I’m updating it to the 1980s ... with the look of a John Hughes film. You know — ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’

“The Millersville (University) Costume Shop is costuming it,” he says. The opera will be performed in Italian, with English supertitles.

“It is cast (with) a wonderful group of younger singers, I’d say in their 20s to early 30s,” Drackley says.

One of those singers has Lancaster County roots.

Baritone Luke Harnish, a 2014 McCaskey High School graduate, portrays Bartolo in “The Barber of Seville.” Harnish is currently an apprentice performer with the Santa Fe Opera Company in New Mexico.

— Penn Square Opera’s annual holiday event, “Jingle All the Cabaret,” returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

Tickets are $50 for an evening that includes hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and raffle and listening to a group of singers perform family-friendly holiday classics from TV Christmas specials from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

There will be a cash bar, and a holiday sing-along, Drackley adds.

— “Opera Couples Therapy” will be staged at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster.

“We’re bringing back our ‘Opera: Up Close and Personal’ series,” Drackley says. “These are so much fun to do. We’re taking three operas that have dysfunctional couples and doing some scenes from them.

The dysfunctional pairs will be performing scenes from Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” Georges Bizet’s “Carmen” and Pietro Mascagni’s “Cavalleria rusticana.”

“These are couples that just don’t get along,” Drackley says. The performance “will be staged, but without props or set or costumes or anything like that.”

Featured scenes will include a first-act duet from “Tosca,” the final duet from “Carmen” and a “Cavalleria rusticana” scene among the spurned Santuzza, her former lover, Turridu, and the woman he loves, Lola, Drackley says — all that, and a couple of arias.

— The issue of food insecurity will be part of the company’s contemporary interpretation of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century opera “Hansel and Gretel,” to be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at the Gardner Theatre.

“We want to talk about food deserts, so we’re modernizing it,” Drackley says, “to let people know that food deserts are real things, and local things.

“We’re not making the witch the scary old crone that you normally would see,” he adds.

The brother and sister in the story are in a grim situation — alone, away from home and searching for food — but, yet, they’re happy, Drackley says. “You can’t make it too dark.”

“We’ll be doing ‘Hansel and Gretel’ in English, but it’ll still have supertitles,” Drackley says. “There will be a kid’s chorus. It’s beautiful music — just gorgeous.

“We’re going to do a school performance,” he says, “and we’re going to have a curriculum for kids: Where does your food come from?”

Because this opera works well to draw in younger audiences, Drackley says he’ll reach out to high school students who are interested in music and offer them free admission to the final dress rehearsal for “Hansel and Gretel.”

“It’s whatever we can do to get people in to see this art form,” Drackley says. “It’s a wonderful art form.”

PENN SQUARE OPERA TICKETS

— Individual performance tickets: For the three opera events in October, February and April, tickets range from $30 to $45. Season subscriptions are available for $117 to $144.

— Information and ticket purchases: Visit pennsquareopera.com.