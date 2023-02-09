This “sweet 16” season of the People’s Shakespeare Project marks a change of leadership and the return of local theater to a familiar church venue.

The 2023 season begins today with opening of William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale,” a play that combines tragic, comedic and even magical elements, says director Jeremiah Miller.

“I think it’s a very charming play,” Miller says. “I love how it’s, in a way, two plays in one, and at the end the comedy and the tragedy sort of fuse in a kind of bittersweet ending, which you don’t often get in Shakespeare.”

After founding the local Shakespeare troupe and leading it for 15 seasons, Laura Korach Howell has passed the executive artistic director reins to Miller.

An actor, director and playwright, Miller is also the coordinator of alumni affairs for the J.P. McCaskey High School Alumni Association. He has been acting with various theater companies in Lancaster County since he was a child and performed in theater in New York and regional theater across the country.

“I love Shakespeare,” Miller says. “When I lived in New York and I was auditioning for it, I would get very frustrated because I would never get cast in it. ... You kind of have to have Shakespeare experience before people will give you a chance.

“And it wasn’t till I moved back to Lancaster that Laura gave me my first experience doing Shakespeare in ‘The Tempest,’ ” Miller says.

“I just had a very good experience. And later I played Hamlet for Laura and then I was in ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ” he says. “And I just really respect what Laura has built, and I was very very flattered that she suggested me for the job.”

“The Winter’s Tale,” which runs Thursdays to Saturdays, today through Feb. 11 and Feb. 16 to 18, follows the destruction of a childhood friendship between rulers Leontes of Sicily and Polixenes of Bohemia resulting from Leontes’ suspicion of an affair involving his wife.

“The first half is all tragedy and dark drama, and the second half of the show is just this sort of bright comedy,” Miller says. “It’s considered one of (Shakespeare’s) ‘problem plays’ because it sort of has these differing qualities to it.”

It will be performed in Fondersmith Auditorium at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, where the Theater of the Seventh Sister was once based.

“Ever since I moved back to Lancaster, I’ve been nostalgic about that space,” Miller says, “because I did shows there for Theater of the Seventh Sister.”

Miller says the church’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Timothy Mentzer, was receptive to the idea of bringing theater back to the auditorium, “so I would say in large measure it’s Tim Mentzer’s doing.”

Other shows

The troupe’s summer show is the comedy “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” to be presented June 20 to 25 outdoors on the campus of LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster.

Jeff Wolfthal, who has acted and directed with the Shakespeare Project, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and other troupes, will direct the show.

“We wanted to do a comedy that hasn’t been done by People’s Shakespeare,” Miller says. “Obviously, I love the character Falstaff.”

Sir John Falstaff, a mentor to Prince Hal (later King Henry V), features prominently in Shakespeare’s “Henry IV,” parts 1 and 2. He plays a comic, boastful suitor of two married women — he’s after their money — in “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

Camp Will, the People’s Shakespeare Project’s summer camp for middle and high school students, will return this summer, Miller says

New this year, Miller says, “we are inaugurating some adult education workshops.”

“We’re planning one on stage management, for instance,” he says. “We realize the need. ... Stage management is such an important skill and not everyone knows how to do it, and we want to build the community of great stage managers in Lancaster.”

The first adult workshop will be a movement workshop titled “Everything Moves!: Physical Theatre and Storytelling,” and will be taught by Sena Taskapilioglu.

Participants will study acting through movement and physical theater techniques.

Taskapilioglu, a founding artist of the first clown company in Istanbul, Turkey, studied acting in Ankara, Turkey. She has given performances and workshops on improvisational theater in such countries as the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the United States.

The sessions will be held at the Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., No. 7101, Lancaster, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 16, 23 and 30 and May 7 and 14.

Cost is $100 and scholarships are available. Visit lanc.news/MovementWorkshop to sign up.

For tickets and information about the People’s Shakespeare Project, visit peoplesshakespeareproject.org.