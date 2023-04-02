The ancient petroglyphs on the Susquehanna River, the Demuth Museum and the Northwest River Trail are just a few of the hidden gems in Lancaster County. But there’s one hidden gem worth more than $1,000 for the first to find it.

The aforementioned hidden gem is, as Adam Zurn describes it, “a big honkin’ ridiculously oversized novelty diamond-looking thing about the size of a softball.” Zurn is the creator of Uncharted Lancaster, the local history-based website with the tagline “discovering history through adventure.”

That gem is hidden somewhere in Lancaster County, and whoever finds it can win $1,125. But first, they’ll have to solve five weeks’ worth of cryptic clues gleaned from riddles and trek to secret locations to gather coordinates.

Yes, there is a treasure chest — actually, it’s a cool, custom-made puzzle box. And yes, it is full of coins — $1 coins that Zurn spends months collecting from banks.

Zurn is set to launch the third annual multiweek countywide treasure hunt game with more total prize money and more ways to win. This year’s game, “The Jewel of the Susquehanna,” officially launches April 15 and runs until May 13. To play, purchase an 18–by-24-inch copy of the 1899 road map of Lancaster County for $40 at the Historic Preservation Trust website (hptrust.org) or in-person at LancasterHistory’s Museum Store, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. Proceeds benefit both organizations and will go to whatever organization from which you buy your map.

This is how the game works: Each Saturday at 8 a.m. a new clue will be revealed on the Uncharted Lancaster website. Players will solve riddles, decipher codes, research and apply knowledge of local history and explore locations around Lancaster County to find sets of GPS coordinates. After four weeks of gathering GPS coordinates, a final clue will be revealed on the fifth and last Saturday of the game, which will ultimately disclose the location of the treasure. Then, it’s a race to the location where the first team to find the gem will find a code to claim their cash prize. During the game, the teams that solve the puzzles the fastest will rise up the leaderboard, which will play into a fourth-place prize. (More on that later.)

“Adam is so great at making history fun, and we love that the treasure hunt gets people outside and exploring our community,” Mabel Rosenheck, director of education and exhibition planning at LancasterHistory wrote in an email.

For organizers, the game is not only a great way to learn about local history, but also preserve it. Danielle Keperling, executive director at the Historical Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, told LNP | LancasterOnline in a 2022 story, last year’s treasure hunt added nearly 200 new members to the Trust and raised $7,960 before expenses.

“This is a unique opportunity to raise funds for the archive digitization efforts and to raise awareness of the importance of historic preservation and less known Lancaster County history,” Keperling wrote in an email.

Less is more

The game enters its third year with some new additions.

Last May, a treasure-hunting team called The Night Owls found Zurn’s 3-D printed Easter egg in South Londonderry Township in Lebanon County to claim the $1,500 prize. The egg was just across the Lancaster County border at State Game Lands 145, the site of a planned but never executed Depression-era prison.

After that challenge’s conclusion, Zurn immediately began working on this year’s game.

Wanting to get some input from the players, Zurn put out a survey with some general questions about how the game could potentially be improved. He received 40 responses, including a surprising answer to one of his questions; players wanted less grand prize money, but multiple prizes.

“I never would have thought to give multiple prizes,” Zurn says. “It never occurred to me because there’s no second place in a treasure hunt.”

This year the game has $2,000 in total prize money split four ways. The winning team will receive a grand prize worth $1,125 — a bit less than last year’s $1,500 prize. There will be prizes for the second and third teams to find the jewel, as well as an honorable mention prize for the team that posts the highest score on the leaderboard by answering weekly questions and is not among the first three teams to locate the jewel.The second place prize is worth $500; the third place prize is worth $250; and the fourth place honorable mention prize is $125.

Tips and tricks

The runner-up prize would’ve come in handy for Donna Longenecker, of Manheim, and her team called Those Longeneckers. Longnecker’s team includes her son Josh, also from Manheim, and her other son Jake who helps decipher clues and with GPS coordinates and map-reading remotely from his home in New York City. Those Longeneckers won the 2021 scavenger hunt and the $1,000 prize. Last year, the Longenecker team got very close to a repeat victory.

“We were about a minute behind the winning team last year,” Longenecker, 58, says. “I can't run. Oh well. Being young sometimes has its advantages.”

Longenecker, who owns and operates the Manheim alpaca farm Graystone Ridge Alpacas, was inspired to create a few scavenger hunt games for her alpaca summer camp. She plans on playing again this year.

“I have learned so much about Lancaster history from this game,” Longenecker says. “(The game) has forced us to explore parts of the county I never knew anything about. The Uncharted Lancaster website is loaded with easy-to-read history, too.”

So, as a repeat participant, what does Longenecker consider the secrets to Uncharted Lancaster treasure hunt success?

Good communication between team members, a knowledge of Lancaster history, research and computer skills, and the willingness to explore are all important, she says.

“My favorite part was going out to what seemed like the middle of nowhere in the woods and somehow finding a hidden piece to the puzzle,” Longenecker says. “The most challenging part was deciphering the cryptic clues given to start each part of the hunt. Sometimes, for me, the most challenging part was physically climbing around in the woods looking for things.”

Zurn acknowledges the game does involve some hiking, but nothing intense. He also says, if you’re doing something that seems dangerous or you see a No Trespassing sign, you’re definitely in the wrong spot.

He adds the game is inclusive because not every player needs to be physically searching — some, like Longenecker’s son in New York, make significant contributions remotely. He likens that role to characters in superhero movies or comic books that are sometimes referred to as “the man in the chair” — basically, the person who aids the hero by providing some key information or cracking a code.

The treasure hunt is known to inspire fervor among players. The final day of last year’s game was a rain-soaked Saturday in May. But, even after Zurn made the announcement that the treasure was discovered, teams were still trying to find the secret location just for fun.

“There wasn’t any money, but people still wanted to go out despite the horrible weather just to finish it because they wanted to be completers, so that was pretty cool,” Zurn says. “I think it's a great excuse to go out and do something as a family or a group of friends. I’ve had so many people reach out to me to say it was so much fun.”

HOW TO PLAY To participate in this year’s Uncharted Lancaster treasure hunt game, purchase a map at the Historic Preservation Trust website at hptrust.org or in-person at the LancasterHistory Museum Store. Visit unchartedlancaster.com for more information and for weekly clues released each Saturday at 8 a.m. during the hunt.