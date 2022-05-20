The early bird gets the 3D printed egg.

Just ask the Night Owls, the winning team of Uncharted Lancaster’s five-week treasure hunt, who got up uncharacteristically early to locate the egg on May 14. The Night Owls discovered the 3D printed egg at 8:59 a.m., just two hours after the final clue was revealed.

Clues were unveiled periodically to direct players to the location of an eye-catching 3D printed egg. Inside the egg: a QR code leading to information about how to claim the prize, a 27-pound treasure chest containing $1,500 worth of dollar coins.

Adam Zurn, creator of Uncharted Lancaster and Historic Preservation Trust board member, says the team’s members wished to remain anonymous. (When contacted by email, the winners confirmed this to LNP | LancasterOnline, too.) But he did give some insight about how a group of late-night folks beat other teams to finding the egg.

“They seemed like really nice folks, Zurn says, creator of Uncharted Lancaster and Historic Preservation Trust board member. “Their team name was the Night Owls, and they picked (the name) because they liked to stay up late, and they weren’t always keen on getting up to do a quest at 7 a.m. but they did do it on the day the contest ended to find that prize.”

A member of the Night Owls team responded to an email, but declined to comment about their win or provide additional information.

To participate, players purchased game maps which also included membership to the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. According to Danielle Keperling, executive director at the trust, the treasure hunt was a success and added nearly 200 new members and raised $7,960 before expenses.

“The funds raised will help to digitize the archives of the Trust and ensure they are duplicated in case of disaster,” Keperling says.

Keperling, in a previous interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, estimated the cost of the digitization efforts would be close to $200,000.

Last year’s winners — Donna Longenecker and her two sons, Jake and Josh Longenecker, of Lancaster, and family friend Emily Crocker — determined the final location for the code to claim the $1,000 prize and artwork valued at $2,000 less than two hours after the beginning of the game. Zurn restructured this year’s game to ensure teams would have to complete the full five weeks worth of clues to win.

Easter egg

The five-week game, which Zurn loosely based on Ernest Cline’s novel “Ready Player One,” contained hidden clues known as “Easter eggs” and sent players to historic locations across the county in search of GPS coordinates, which they could unscrambled during the final week of the game. Appropriately, the epic hunt for the 3D printed Easter egg ended in Lawn, located across the Lancaster County border in South Londonderry Township in Lebanon County, which according to Zurn was once a part of Lancaster County.

The egg was located on State Game Lands 145 on the site of a planned, but never executed Depression-era prison.

“During the Depression, they started building this supermax prison and they got about a year into it and then there was political change at the governor’s level and the prison got red line in the budget and progress stopped,” Zurn says. “The ruins of this supermax prison are still out there so I hid it out there. In the book, “Ready Player One,” the egg is ultimately hid in a castle, so this was kind of the closest thing to it.”

Zurn says the winners of last year’s treasure hunt were also close to discovering the final location, but one of the team members slipped on the wet ground causing a delay. Despite the setback Zurn says they reached out to say how much they enjoyed playing and visiting and learning about little-known or forgotten notable historical locations.

“I got a lot of positive comments along the way and then they really poured in on Saturday once the winner was announced,” Zurn says. “People just had a lot of fun. They went to a lot of places they hadn’t been before.”

Zurn says he started planning this year’s game a year ago when the first Trust treasure hunt ended. And, he said, he’s already planning next year’s adventure.

“I’m already thinking about next year. I have a general concept: ‘The Jewel of the Susquehanna’ – playing on (the movies) ‘Romancing the Stone’ and ‘Jewel of the Nile,’” Zurn says. “Players will be hopping back and forth between Lancaster and York County as they explore areas along the Susquehanna between the two counties.”

To read more about this year’s game and to stay up to date on future Uncharted Lancaster adventures visit unchartedlancaster.com.