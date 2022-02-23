A Lancaster County history website is offering a chance to boldly go where... potentially 1,000 other people are going.

Adam Zurn - founder of the history and adventure-based website Uncharted Lancaster, which features self-guided scavenger hunt-like experiences and more – is giving away two tickets to a randomly chosen winner to see William Shatner’s upcoming appearance at the Pullo Center in York on March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Shatner, famous for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the popular sci-fi series “Star Trek,” will be live at the Pullo Center following a screening of the 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

To enter to win the tickets watch and like Zurn’s YouTube video and comment on it with your favorite “Star Trek” quote. Zurn will pick one winner at random. The deadline to enter is Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 a.m.

Tickets for the event range from $55-$85 and are still available at the Pullo Center’s website. Additional VIP tickets with photo-ops are also available.

See LNP | LancasterOnline's 2020 interview with William Shatner here.