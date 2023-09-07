Pete Ruggieri was well-known in Lancaster for founding the Santa Stumble, an annual holiday bar crawl fundraiser that has raised over $200,000 for the horses and dogs of the Lancaster Mounted Patrol and K-9 units.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Ruggieri will be at the heart of a different fundraiser: the Peter Ruggieri Memorial 0.0 Un-Run.

Ruggieri, of Lancaster, died March 4, 2023, following a battle with a rare form of thyroid cancer. He was 53.

Organizers of the Un-Run say the comical idea was Ruggieri’s; they just brought it to fruition.

The concept: each participant gets a numbered race bib and “0.0” sticker, representing the mileage of the “race.” At the beginning of the race, participants step across a finish line and immediately celebrate with a beverage.

The event is planned for 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Marion Court Room, 7 E. Marion St. in Lancaster. Doors open at 1 p.m.; registration is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and the race starts at 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 and includes the race bib, sticker, a free beverage at the bar and a chance to win door prizes. Participants must be 21 or over.

In addition to organizing the Santa Stumble, Ruggieri was the head writer for the “People of Lancaster” Facebook page, through which his shared humorous observations of Lancaster life. He worked in a variety of fields, including 911 dispatch for Chester County Emergency Services and sales for Verizon (formerly Bell Atlantic) and Gardner’s Mattress & More. He was the assistant secretary of the Valley of Reading Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite.

Proceeds will be donated to Jefferson Health’s thyroid cancer research.

To register for the Un-Run, visit lanc.news/ruggierimemorial.