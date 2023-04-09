In Lyudmyla Khersonska’s 2022 poem “War. Day 1,” a woman wearing “cheery pajamas” wakes up to an uninvited guest outside her door: Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“In the morning, rockets sang outside the window / instead of birds,” Khersonska begins her poem. She ends the poem by speaking to the closed door and declaring her resistance to the unwelcome guest. “I won’t open up, / won’t treat it to a good meal, or put on / my nice dress.”

The door responds to the speaker of the poem by saying “if it forces its way in, hit it with an axe —”

Khersonska, a Ukrainian poet displaced from her home in Odesa and living temporarily in Italy, will appear via Zoom for a poetry reading and conversation as part of the Millersville University’s Holocaust and Genocide Conference on April 13. Khersonska’s latest book “Today is a Different War” — a selection of the daily poems she posted to her Facebook pages in the early stages of Russia’s war in Ukraine — is coming out on Arrowsmith Press on May 1. Olga Livshin, a poet and one of the translators of “Today is a Different War,” will also be appearing live for the reading and conversation.

The theme of Millersville University’s 2022-23 Holocaust and Genocide Conference is “Never Again? Genocide in the 21st Century.” The conference features speakers, film screenings and readings that explore the Holocaust and bring its horrific history into conversations about current global events.

It’s a topic Khersonska addresses in her poetry. Her poem “War. Day 6” opens with the line “The enemy aims to destroy us. Right now, this morning.”

“Unfortunately, when it comes to genocide, we talk about it too late — when the crime is already done and we count the victims,” Khersonska wrote in an email. “It is important not to ignore the minor evidence of genocide taking place so that we can prevent it.”

The power of poetry

Katarzyna Jakubiak, associate professor of English at Millersville University and a Polish-born author and translator, organized the reading for the conference. Jakubiak teaches a course at Millersville University about the role literature plays as a witness to historical events.

“I wanted to bring in some poetry because, as a Polish person, I grew up under communism and poetry had this really key role in raising public awareness about certain issues,” Jakubiak says. “There’s great power in art. Literature can definitely bear witness in this more intimate, visceral way than the news can and I thought it would be really important to bring some poets who would give this kind of poetic witness to the events we’re seeing in the media.”

Khersonska’s poetry is full of vulnerability, anger, absurdity, surreal imagery and what she describes as not quite humor but “sad irony.” And she employs these literary techniques not just because she knows that’s what makes a good poem, but because war is surreal and living through a war is full of terrifyingly absurd and sometimes ironic moments. The poems, first published on Facebook, reflect the urgency of someone confused and angered by the war invading her peaceful home life.

“She basically wrote this war diary,” Jakubiak says, “about what was happening and she was publishing these poems on Facebook. So there was this immediate response. She was like a poetic reporter.”

Khersonska, too, acknowledges poetry’s role in conveying the experience of war.

“I think poetry during wartime becomes somewhat like a prayer,” Khersonska said in an email interview. “It starts with a single voice. A verse of an individual. Then this verse is re-read, re-posted, repeated, reflected. People need to learn to name such things, to get words to describe them. People need to cope with feelings of pain, guilt and loneliness. Poetry has this magic power.”

War in writing

In “Today is a Different War,” Khersonska manages to be many things: war correspondent, mystical poet and defender of her homeland.

In the beginning of her poem “Russian Invader, Who’s Forgotten All Chivalry,” Khersonska writes that the invading army should “Fear female revenge and female conspiracy, / Fear Ukrainian girls, Molotov cocktails in hand,” and she ends the poem with a final warning to the Russian army. “We’re painting our nails now. Get out of here — before it’s too late.”

IF YOU GO What: A poetic response to the war in Ukraine: Poetry reading and conversation with Lyudmyla Khersonska and Olga Livshin. When: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Where: McComsey Hall 260 at 43 E. Frederick St., Lancaster. Cost: The event is free, but tickets are recommended for admission. More info: Find more information and links to free conference tickets at millersville.edu/holocon.

In other poems, she shows her vulnerability as she wonders how to go on performing normal life routines like making tea amid the destruction or she mourns the death of innocent animals like dogs, cats, cows and even dolphins. When she fled the country, Khersonska had to leave her cats behind and entrust their care with someone else.

“But rain is hard to explain to the cat / and how would you explain the war? —she says, sighing, to me. / Such a big girl. Leave me alone, I’m crying” Khersonska writes in her poem “Leave Me Alone, I’m Crying.”

In other poems in her book, Khersonska is angry and ridicules the Russian President Vladmir Putin.

“Vladimir Nabokov in his short story “Tyrants Destroyed” wrote that laughter saved (the narrator). By making the tyrant ridiculous, we destroy him,” Khersonska wrote in an email.

Author and translator Olga Livshin, who grew up in Odesa, Ukraine, and is now living in Havertown, Delaware County, was part of a team of translators. That team included her husband, Andrew Janco, who worked on “Today is a Different War.”

“Something we learned is that Khersonska’s poetry frames this war as one war in a succession of many wars, both in Ukraine elsewhere,” Livshin said in an email interview. “These lines lie heavily on my heart: ‘When it comes to humanity, war is the beginning and end. / Whoever attacks you, don’t turn your back.’ War is a fundamentally human event. But love is also a beautiful and human expression in her poetry.”

Livshin was also impressed by Khersonska’s ability to incorporate universal feelings into her personal experiences.

“We have all had a childhood; many of us have had pets. Children and cats (and hurt dogs, and shellshocked dolphins) populate Khersonska’s poems. Paradoxically, they — who cannot speak for themselves — are the ambassadors for what needs to be said, the incredible hurt of the war,” Livshin wrote in an email. “In some ways, this is the ineffable, the task of the poet: to bend language so that the unsayable can be said. In others — we all have this inner vulnerable, delicate being inside, and the war smashes it, bends it out of shape.”

BOOK DETAILS “Today is a Different War.” By Lyudmyla Khersonska. Arrowsmith Press. 54 pages. May 1. $18 on Arrowsmith Press website also available on Bookshop.org, Book Depository and Barnes & Noble.