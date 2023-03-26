Franklin & Marshall College’s Emerging Writers Festival has provided full-circle moments for a number of writers over the course of its 21-year existence.

In 2022, New York Times-bestselling novelist Julie Otsuka returned to the festival 20 years after appearing at the inaugural event. Poet Jericho Brown was featured in the 2010 event and virtually addressed F&M students 10 years and one Pulitzer Prize later. This year, Tyler Barton, one of the festival’s five featured writers, will move from former audience member to behind the podium.

Barton, the author of the 2017 chapbook “The Quiet Part Loud” and the 2020 collection of short stories “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum” graduated from Millersville University in 2013 and lived in Lancaster County for eight years. He now lives in Saranac Lake — a small village with a population of around 5,000 located in the middle of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York — where he works as the program manager for the Adirondack Center for Writing. His duties at the writing center include implementing reading, writing and storytelling programs, organizing festivals and leading writing workshops with a diverse set of authors, from high school students to the aging and people in the prison system.

“I would ride my bike from Millersville to Lancaster to see the Emerging Writers Festival as a student,” says Barton, 32. “I was always enamored by the fact that Franklin & Marshall had a dedicated space on campus for writers and that they brought big-name writers there.”

Barton joins poets Su Cho and Edgar Kunz and nonfiction writers Angelique Stevens and Paige Towers for three days of readings, craft talks and panel discussions on the Franklin & Marshall College campus from March 29 to 31.

Kerry Sherin Wright, a senior teaching professor of English at F&M and director of the Philadelphia Alumni Writer’s House, met Barton in his days as an undergrad. Wright remembers Barton as “the generous, creative leader of the university’s literary community.”

“His stories are full of the kind of specific human trouble that makes one want to keep reading, crafted in sentences that bring delight, surprise, and often, joy,” Wright wrote in an email. “It’s our hope that the festival will support him at this stage in his career, and we look forward to reading his work for many years to come.”

During a reading, which takes place at the college’s Green Room Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 29, Barton will read stories from “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum” as well as newer work.

BOOK INFO “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum” Published 2021 by Sarabande Books 216 pages. $16.95 from saranbandebooks.org

The stories in “Eternal Night at the Nature Museum” are packed with dense, finely crafted sentences full of evocative images and poetic gems. As the title suggests, the collection was inspired by Barton’s experience working at various nature museums, including The North Museum of Nature and Science in Lancaster.

“I’ve always loved how museums are these highly constructed worlds within the larger world, which is how I think about short stories in collections, too,” Barton says.

Lancaster and other southeastern Pennsylvania towns and cities appear in Barton’s latest collection.

“I think my time in Lancaster was probably when I first started getting obsessed with the idea of home and what home means,” says Barton, who grew up in York County. “And I think all of my stories, even stories that didn’t make it in the book, one way or another deal with that idea.”

The following day, on March 30, Barton will give a craft talk and work with writing students to create stream-of-consciousness, nonnarrative autobiographical portraits inspired by the works of writers like Edouard Leve and Jesse Ball. The exercise, Barton says, champions simplicity, honesty and directness, and the risk to show one’s true self on the page. And, Barton says it can instill in writers “the idea that sparse writing can be beautiful and powerful.”

Discovering a personal voice has always been a big part of Barton’s writing process. His previous experiences teaching writing have included leading workshops at assisted living facilities and correctional facilities where he focused writers on finding their own unique voice.

“The central idea always was not, like, to walk away as a better writer, but to walk away with a better understanding of yourself,” Barton says. “And having more confidence in your ability to communicate your story.”

2023 EMERGING WRITERS FESTIVAL The 2023 Emerging Writers Festival — a celebration of up-and-coming authors — features three days of readings, craft talks and panel discussions. Events are free and open to the public In-person and virtual events are offered at this year’s festival. Find more info and Zoom links at fandm.edu/english/emerging-writers-festival. March 29: Readings featuring Tyler Barton, Angelique Stevens and Edgar Kunz take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Green Room Theatre located at 530 College Ave. (Building #10A) on the lower level of the Keiper Liberal Arts building. March 30: Craft Talks at the Philadelphia Alumni Writers House (633 College Ave., Lancaster) are free and open to the public in person and on Zoom. Talks take place at 10 a.m. with Tyler Barton; 1 p.m. with Edgar Kunz and 2:30 with Angelique Stevens. Readings take place at the Green Room Theatre with Su Cho and Paige Towers at 7:30 p.m. March 31: Crafts Talks at the Philadelphia Alumni Writers House (in person and on Zoom) at 9:30 a.m. with Paige Towers and 11 a.m. with Su Cho. A panel discussion featuring all five writers takes place at the Philadelphia Writers House and on Zoom at 12:30 p.m.