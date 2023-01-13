A pair of music-themed art exhibits kick off this weekend at the Lancaster Museum of Art.

The Demuth Foundation and Lancaster nonprofit Music for Everyone will introduce a duet of collaborative visual art inspired by music - in perfect harmony, you might say.

"Art for Justice: Songs for Justice Album Artwork" and "Art Revamped: Instruments Repurposed" open on Jan. 14 and run until Feb. 26 at the Lancaster Museum of Art.

An opening reception for both exhibits takes place on day earlier on Jan. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the museum located at 135 N. Lime St. in the city.

"Art for Justice: Songs for Justice Album Artwork" features artwork by seven artists for seven albums for Music for Everyone's "Songs for Justice" project, which began after Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. The ongoing, multi-year project of music and spoken word performances by local artists is released periodically on vinyl 45s.

The museum will host a listening party on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Museum of Art and will be playing all of the released "Songs of Justice" albums for visitors to listen to while taking in the exhibits.

"Art Revamped: Instruments Repurposed" features the work of four local artists recycling and remixing broken musical instruments into visual art pieces.

The instruments, which were donated to Music for Everyone to be fixed for local schools' music programs, were too damaged to be repaired. When this happens, Music for Everyone donates them to local artists so that instruments can have another artistic life - this time, as visual art.

For more information about the exhibits visit demuth.org.

To find out more about Music for Everyone or to purchase digital downloads or vinyl copies of "Songs for Justice" releases, visit musicforeveryone.org.