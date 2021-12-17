Two Lancaster County vocalists will perform the national anthem at the 2022 PA Farm Show.

Greg Irvin of Denver will sing at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Rodney Brenneman of Manheim will sing at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Irvin and Brenneman were among 20 finalists in the Farm Show's "Oh Say Can You Sing?" contest. The 20 finalists were selected by a panel of judges, and voters on social media determined Kallie Josephine Smith of Gordon, Schuylkill County, as the contest's top winner.

Singers from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lebanon and Mifflin counties were among other top vote-getters, according to a news release.

A contest winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the 2022 PA Farm Show, from Jan. 8-15, and will be featured live on the PA Farm Show's Facebook page, facebook.com/PAFarmShow. Other singers will open some of the week's events.

For a full schedule of PA Farm Show events, visit farmshow.pa.gov.