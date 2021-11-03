The Amish Farm & House will host a tour dedicated to one of the best parts of the holiday season: homemade Christmas cookies.

The tour will take visitors to three Amish houses to try baked-from-scratch treats. Attendees will also get the recipes to recreate the goodies at home.

It'll also serve as an experience to get to know more about Amish culture and heritage, complete with a 2-hour bus tour of the area.

The tour will happen on Fridays and Saturdays starting Nov. 19.

Tickets are $49.95 for those ages 12+, $34.95 for those between 5 to 11 years and $8.95 for children aged 4 and under.

Amish Farm & House warns that the tour is not suitable for those with food allergies, is not pet-friendly and is not handicap accessible.

For more information, visit amishfarmandhouse.com/christmas-cookie-tour/.