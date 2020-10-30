Editor's note: This article links to a video that has some explicit language.

President Donald Trump's Monday rally at the Lancaster Airport has drawn the attention of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Jordan Klepper, a comedian correspondent for the Comedy Central show called Monday's rally for President Donald Trump "eerily quiet" in Lititz.

The segment, which premiered on Thursday, began with Klepper walking out of a cornfield before interviewing rally-goers about topics spanning from unemployment to Hunter Biden.

This isn't the comedian's first time in Pennsylvania. He also made a video at Trump's Harrisburg International Airport rally in late September.

He was also in Hershey asking Trump supporters questions about impeachment in December 2019.

The most recent video, uploaded on Thursday night, has garnered nearly one million views.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Trump will be making a stop in Berks County at the Reading Airport on Saturday, just a few days before Election Day.