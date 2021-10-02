In 2020, several Lancaster County townships and municipalities took different approaches to trick-or-treating. Some hosted socially distanced trunk-or-treats, while others let the event be up to a parent's discretion.

This year, trick-or-treating will look more familiar to pre-pandemic times.

Officially, trick-or-treating will happen Friday, Oct. 29 between 6 to 8 p.m, according to the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee, a larger body of government composed of several smaller local governments.

The committee says that trick-or-treating should be held on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m., except if the holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday. This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.

In that case, it should happen the Friday before, according to Lancaster Township's municipal website.

The committee includes Lancaster city, Columbia Borough, East Petersburg Borough, Millersville Borough, Mountville Borough, Lancaster Township, East Lampeter Township, East Hempfield Township, Manheim Township, Manor Township, Pequea Township, West Hempfield Township and West Lampeter Township.

This article will be updated if any municipalities announce or change their trick-or-treating or Halloween plans. Contact your local government office to officially confirm.

Several municipalities and businesses in the county will host trunk-or-treat events, where kids can dress up and trick-or-treat in a smaller area, from people's cars. Here's a list:

Oct. 9:

- 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz. Tickets required. Rain date is Oct. 10.

Oct. 16:

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Memorial Park, 297 Park Avenue, Quarryville.

Oct. 20:

- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Tree House of Lititz, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz.

- 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon.

Oct. 22:

- 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom. Rain date is Oct. 23.

Oct. 23:

- 11 a.m.: American Legion, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate.

- 2 to 4 p.m.: Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. Registration preferred.

- 5 to 8 p.m.: Eagles Nest Pavilion at Brubaker Park, 100 Brubaker Lane, East Earl.

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 E 28th Division Highway, Lititz.

Oct. 27:

- 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Newport Meadows & Nursing Rehabilitation Center, 41 Newport Ave., Christiana

Oct. 28:

- 6 to 8 p.m.: Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, 1273 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

Oct. 30:

- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: John Herr's Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville.

Oct. 31:

- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Narvon. Pre-registration preferred.