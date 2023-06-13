Harrisburg University Presents added another act to its Summer Concert Series in Riverfront Park: Trey Anastasio.

Anastasio, known for his work in the jam band Phish, will perform in Harrisburg's Riverfront Park 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Anastasio has received Grammy nominations for both his recordings with Phish and his solo work. The Harrisburg show is part of his ongoing tour with TAB, the Trey Anastasio Band.

Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. June 16.

Tickets cost $60 each and can be purchased online at HUPresents.LIVE.

In other Riverfront Park news: Harrisburg University Presents moved the Orville Peck Show initially scheduled for July 29 at XL Live to Riverfront Park due to "massive demand," organizers said.

Other concerts planned at the park this summer include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unite on July 26; the Roots on July 29; The Head and the Heart on Aug. 26; and Mt. Joy on Sept. 16.

For more information about those shows, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu/summer-series.