In honor of Treasures Market's one-year anniversary, some of Lancaster city's most valuable musicians will be performing during a daylong festival.

Summer Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Treasures Market, 515 Franklin St. Hosted by Sir Dominique Jordan, the lineup also features Terian Mack, Kiana Corley, Nico Woods and more.

The event is free, and each shopper will receive a "$5 off of $25" coupon.

Food trucks will also be on the scene, in the form of Penny's Ice Cream Truck, Savoy Truffle Cakes, Blazing Swine BBQ and Halo Kitchen.

Treasures will be offering free hot dogs to kids 12 and under.

For more information, visit treasuresmarkets.com.