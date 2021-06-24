The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster will hold "Trap & Paint," a spin on the popular "sip and paint" art nights that have become popular in recent years.

"Trap & Paint" features the artistic talents of Keisha Finnie and Bryan "King Prolifik" Hickman, who will pre-paint a canvas and guide attendees through painting their own version.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rockvale Outlets, 35 Willowdale Dr., Suite #1709 on Friday, June 25. Admission is $35, which goes towards the ongoing fundraiser for A Concrete Rose, the Lancaster city winery and book store slated to be opened by Solise White and Evita Colon.

A complimentary glass of wine will be provided, and there will be a cash bar onsite as well.

For more information and tickets, visit aconcreterose.com/events.

On Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, the AACA will host the Juneteenth Black Business Expo & Festival featuring more than 50 Black-owned businesses, also at Rockvale Outlets Suite #1709.