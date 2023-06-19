If you were looking for some fun on a weekend night around here back in the ’90s, you could do worse than the old Villa East Comedy Club out Lincoln Highway East.

The place drew stand-up talent from New York City. The performers came down the Jersey Turnpike try out material on the many New York and Jersey tourists who, the comics knew, made up the bulk of the crowd some nights. Along with a few retirees.

That night, the guy on the stool in front of the mic has a grungy sort of look; Rip Taylor channeling Sam Kinison, and he starts out fast and animated:

“I drove down today from New York, and the traffic! Anyone else here from New York?”

A smiling grandmother-looking patron in the back tentatively sticks up a hand.

Comedian: “Yes, ma’am, tell me, how long did it take you to get here?”

She hesitates a second. Him: “How long?”

Her: “Well,” and that impeccable one-second pause, “we left in 1954 ....”

Pwned. The place fell apart. The comic had instinct enough to just let the mic drop and gaze upward with that “Why me, God?” look. I don’t think we ever heard the rest of his story.

A fiasco

A fiasco is a “dismal flop.” It’s old stage slang from the mid-1800s, where it meant specifically “a conspicuous failure in a musical or theatrical performance.” It is also, originally, the Italian word for “bottle.”

The 19th-century Italian phrase was far fiasco “suffer a complete breakdown in performance,” literally “make a bottle.”

The sense of the image (if it is one) is obscure today, but “the usual range of fanciful theories has been advanced” (according to one lexicographer).

The old Century Dictionary says it is “perhaps in allusion to the bursting of a bottle,” Weekley’s etymology dictionary pronounces it impenetrable and compares French “ramasser un pelle” to “come a cropper” (in bicycling), literally “to pick up a shovel.” The Oxford English Dictionary keeps its distance and lets nameless “Italian etymologists” make nebulous reference to “alleged incidents in Italian theatrical history.” Ernest Klein in his dictionary suggests Venetian glass-crafters tossing aside imperfect pieces to be made later into common flasks.

But according to an Italian dictionary, “fare il fiasco” used to mean “to play a game so that the one that loses will pay the fiasco.” In other words: loser buys the next bottle of wine.

A donkey

Or the whole thing could be a superstitious euphemism. Stage actors are notoriously superstitious (don’t say “Macbeth” in a theater). Room for error doesn’t exist in live performance.

Some other crafts with scant room for error also are highly superstitious about their words; old sailors had a superstitious avoidance of saying “hare” or “pig” at sea (the latter perhaps from the image of the Gadarene swine).

Words for “die” and “death” naturally are often euphemisms. Our own newspaper obituary is one of them, from Latin obitus, a Roman euphemism for “death.” Its usual meaning was “departure, a going to meet, an encounter.”

Stage history is full of fiaschi. Here’s a picture of one.

The 1847 anecdote pictured here involves a live donkey hired for one scene who insinuated himself into another. W.C. Day describes the scene in “Behind the Footlights, or The Stage as I Knew It” (1885).

The actors were barnstorming England, offering, among other things, a comedy act involving a clown and a donkey, and Maturin’s over-the-top gothic drama “Bertram.”

The account of the climax of “Bertram” concludes:

“St. Aldobrand staggered on, mortally wounded, and gave the required tumble amidst a torrent of applause. Bertram followed, and planting his left foot on the body, pointed his bloody sword to the border lights in approved melodramatic fashion, whilst the donkey, at this critical moment, stalking leisurely in from the wing, proceeded to examine the cotton velvet trunks of the defunct St. Aldobrand as the act drop slowly descended. The play was virtually over, as the shouts of laughter could not be repressed and rendered the final scenes little else than dumb show.”

Doug Harper is a copy editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.