The public is invited to an online talk by, and question-and-answer session with, this year’s Franklin & Marshall College Lapine Family Visiting Theatre Artist, Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker.

The talk Thursday, March 25, is hosted by the Philadelphia Alumni Writers house of Franklin & Marshall College.

Stoker will speak at 4:30 p.m. March 25; the public can access the event free at lanc.news/AliStrokerZoom.

In winning the 2019 Tony for best featured actress in a musical, for her role as Ado Annie in “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” on Broadway, Stroker became the first actor or actress who uses a wheelchair to win the award.

She was also the first actress in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway, in Deaf West’s revival of the musical “Spring Awakening.”

After starring in 12 episodes of “The Glee Project” on Oxygen, she won the role of Betty Pillsbury on the Fox TV series “Glee.”

Paralyzed from the chest down as a result of a car accident at age 2, Stroker is also an activist and advocate, co-chairing the Women Who Care organization in support of United Cerebral Palsy of New York City and as a founding member of Be More Heroic, an anti-bullying campaign.

In December, Stroker starred in the Lifetime movie “Christmas Ever After,” and has appeared on TV shows including “Ten Days in the Valley” on ABC and “Lethal Weapon” on Fox. She has also performed at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington.

The annual Lapine Family Visiting Theatre Artist is one of the lectureships endowed by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, librettist and theater director James Lapine — a 1971 history graduate of F&M.