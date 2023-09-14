Since his critically acclaimed and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Angels in America” debuted on Broadway 30 years ago, playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner has been nominated for all four awards of the EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and has won half of them.

Kushner, who will appear Sunday night at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster as the next speaker in CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s series of conversations on creating healthy communities, treasures another honor: A Thaddeus Stevens bobblehead doll.

It was bestowed by the Thaddeus Stevens Society for Kushner’s heroic spin on Lancaster County’s Civil War-era abolitionist congressman in the screenplay for Steven Spielberg’s 2012 film “Lincoln.” Kushner penned the cinematic version of Stevens, portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones.

“They were very happy with the way we treated [Stevens] in ‘Lincoln,’ ” Kushner said during a phone interview Tuesday, from his Manhattan apartment.

“He was such an important figure for me. I think he was one of our greatest legislators of all time and a man I admire enormously,” Kushner added. “When I’m there, maybe I can go see his grave. ... I’m going to lie right down next to it.”

Kushner, 67, won his half-an-EGOT for his two-part play “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes” and for the 2003 HBO miniseries based on it. The play, set amid the AIDS crisis of the Reagan era, is a sprawling, complex, profound and funny work that has also been adapted as an opera.

Kushner spoke Tuesday about Stevens, the entertainment industry strike, his collaborations with Spielberg and his upcoming “Evening with Tony Kushner” Lancaster visit. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What appealed to you about being part of a speakers’ series that focuses on creating healthy communities?

Kushner: I get mostly asked to do conversations about theater or film or sometimes Jewish subjects, so this is kind of a new thing. It’s been many years since I have spoken at a hospital, or with people who are involved in health-related issues. So I’m sort of intrigued. The play that I’m best known for, “Angels in America,” came out of the AIDS crisis, so, when I was asked to speak at Columbia Medical School years ago, that’s been the point of connection. I’ve always been on the record, politically, as believing in a strong social net for people, and that health care is a human right, and that a civilized society, a decent society, a well-functioning society ensures that everyone, including its most vulnerable members, have access to health care, and that includes for women, and the right of women to choose.

How did you develop the Thaddeus Stevens character in the film “Lincoln”?

I worked on “Lincoln” for about seven years. And it took a very long time to figure out what we were going to focus on. The minute I started doing research, and started reading, the Radicals in Congress loomed up immediately as a really interesting bunch of people, who, politically, I felt a great deal of sympathy with. There were so many sort of larger-than-life figures during the Civil War period. And Thaddeus Stevens emerges — with his love of the French Revolution, and his incandescent rage at anyone who was pro-slavery and his impatience with the kind of politics of compromise that Lincoln was such a master of — as just a really extraordinary figure. I don’t remember where I first came across the story of him and Lydia [Hamilton] Smith, but the minute I did, I was so tremendously moved by that and I knew that I wanted that to be a part of that. And I’m very proud of that moment in the film [when they’re shown in bed together at the end].

Why did you choose to make the relationship between Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith an intimate one?

I feel like I got pretty good at reading letters and contemporary reports about people. It seemed to me that the relationship between Stevens and Lydia Smith was an incredibly important relationship. And I don’t believe there was any evidence that Stevens was involved with anybody else. So it seemed to me, there were certain contemporary gossips who said things about him and his housekeeper. We asked [several historians] to read the script and comment on anything that was problematic, and none of them had an issue with that. I thought it was a legitimate place to go. And it gave us such a great scene.

The next thing is, somebody has to do a film about [Stevens]. It’s such an amazing life.

Do you have another project on the horizon?

I have lots of projects on the horizon. Unfortunately, because of the disgusting greed of the streaming services — you can quote me on this — the absolutely appalling level of greed and indifference to human suffering and willingness to be exploitative, the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are on strike. It’s an absolute disgrace, and I’m furious about it. So all of my screen projects are suspended. I can’t do film and television work right now because of the strike. I am working on a play.

Of the things they, and you, are striking for, what do you think is most important?

I think there are two things that are enormously important. One is — and this is why I think the strike has worked its way into the public imagination — we’ve lived through a period since the age of Reaganism where the wealth of the world has gravitated into the hands of the tiniest number of plutocrats and oligarchs we’ve ever seen. What we’re asking for is, on an infinitesimally small scale, a redistribution of wealth back into the hands of people who actually make the product that these people are selling.

And the other thing is this AI [artificial intelligence] thing, and I first thought, seriously, they’re not thinking of replacing writers and actors with computer-generated stuff. And boy, was I wrong about that. They’re really determined to do what industry after industry has done and find ways to use machines to replace human beings. They certainly can create mediocrity, which is what a lot of these people want to sell anyway. They don't care whether it’s good or not.

It’s terrifying, and anyone who thinks it isn't really isn't paying attention.

I think we're going to win, but I think it's going to be a long and very ugly fight. And it’s so unnecessary.

Did you always want to be a screenwriter, or was that a happy surprise when the opportunity came?

I love movies and I love television, and I had kind of a happy introduction for writing for a medium other than theater when Mike Nichols did “Angels” [on HBO] and, honestly, it also meant that I would have health insurance, which was a nice thing. Steven [Spielberg] approached me. And I thought when we first started working together that this would be an interesting thing, and I would, maybe from time to time, do screenplays for people, but we sort of bonded in this very deep way and we really love working with each other.

Why do you work so well with Spielberg?

I think it’s always a good thing for a collaboration, in a certain sense, that two people are different enough, as well as similar enough. And he’s a great collaborator. He’s very respectful. He’s willing to argue, he’s willing to fight. And he’s got to listen, and find a way to let me yell and scream, and I’m a good yeller and screamer, so I think that, over the four films that we’ve done together, he’s come to feel more and more comfortable with that and I’m really proud of the movies that we’ve made together. I’m working on a couple of new things with him, or, again, I will be when the strike stops.

Your name has been mentioned in connection with a planned Spielberg film of “Ultra,” the Rachel Maddow podcast [about a group of extremists who plotted to overthrow the American government during World War II, and Congress members allied with them.]

“Ultra” is one that I’ll be working on with him once the strike is resolved. [The podcast] was completely shocking, just jaw-dropping. I didn’t know any of this. One of the most shocking things about the podcast was this was just a major event, the trials of these traitors, and they just dropped out of history completely. And for no really good reason. That amnesia is scary [of the things] that Rachel and the people she relied on, uncovered. It’s an important story to tell, I think.

Any other projects?

I’m working on two miniseries that Steven’s not involved in. One for HBO called “He Wanted the Moon,” which is based on a really wonderful book by a woman named Mimi Baird about bipolar disease and about families and madness and various things. And the other is for Searchlight, called “Wonder of Wonders,” which is about the 1968 teachers’ strike. And I’m very excited about both of those.

ABOUT TONY KUSHNER • Tony Kushner, 67, grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana. • Wrote the early 1990s two-part play "Angels in America" and the script for the Meryl Streep-Al Pacino HBO miniseries based on it; earned the Tony and Emmy awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. • Wrote or co-wrote the screenplays for Stephen Spielberg's "Munich," "Lincoln," "West Side Story" and 2022's "The Fabelmans," for which he was a producer; four Academy Award nominations. • Has written numerous other plays, including the book and lyrics for the 2003 Broadway musical "Caroline, or Change." That work, and its 2021 revival, earned him Tony and Grammy award nominations (the latter for the cast album). • Married to writer and magazine editor Mark Harris; they live in New York City and Provincetown, Massachusetts.