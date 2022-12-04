"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player / That struts and frets his hour upon the stage / And then is heard no more. It is a tale / Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury / Signifying nothing."

The quote above from William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" is a cynical way of approaching life and its meaning, though it's easy to see the logic behind its message.

Life is messy and arbitrary, holding both great meaning and none at all, depending who you ask.

In the play, Macbeth says this after finding out his wife died. He's grieving. He launches the speech with "Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow," the phrase signifying how futile life can be.

My personal favorite book of the year, "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin draws heavily upon those themes.

As children, Sam, in the hospital with an injury after a car crash, and Sadie, in the hospital visiting her sister who has cancer, meet and bond over video games. They play a Mario game together, talking about game mechanics and how to code something from nothing.

They become lifelong friends, but in an nontraditional route. Their friendship is never a constant, but the love they have for each other is always there. They ebb and flow, separating to only meet again, time after time.

After a chance meeting at a train station, Sam and Sadie reunite as college students, one going to Harvard and the other going to MIT. They're both interested in making video games. After several long, convoluted choices, they end up dropping out and teaming up, alongside Sam's roommate Marx, to create a video game company together. Their company goes on to launch some of the most successful titles in this fictional world.

Each character ends up having a complicated relationship with life and death. Perhaps that's why I like the book so much, as I, too, have a complicated relationship with both life and death.

My mom died when I was 18, she was 39. Today, she'd be 48. (Note to self: Propose an ethereal version of today's LNP to publish to the afterlife so that my mom can see I'm wishing her the happiest of birthdays.)

It was hard to not be immersed in the book's constant state of beautiful grief. If the characters aren't grieving the loss of a friendship or tradition, they're grieving the physical loss of a friend or a partner. In many ways, the book is a warm hug to those who know grief as well as any friend.

But it also drives home the lesson that love gets you further in life than personal greed or gain. Not just romantic love, though that plays a small role.

Pair those lessons with some of the most beautiful prose I've ever read, and it's no wonder this book quickly earned a spot as the best book I've read in adulthood.

"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" made me laugh out loud and sob uncontrollably, as I spent countless nights staying up past my non-existent bedtime. There are times I'd look at my partner with tears in my eyes, saying, "I don't know how I'm going to function when this book ends."

Spoiler: I still don't know how I'm functioning post book ending. Maybe this book will find me again when I need it most.

In a way, the book felt like it had a lot of life's answers.

Life and death are inevitable and beautiful, and the only lasting impact is carried on by those with whom you've built bonds. Relationships are deeply complicated and interwoven with both happiness and grief. And sometimes, the biggest love of your life is completely platonic and never guaranteed to be a constant.

Maybe we are all just poor players, strutting and fretting our way across the stage, and life. But, that doesn't mean the journey can't hold great personal meaning and beauty.

Maybe this book was a sign to let go of things that are no longer serving me, to honor myself and those around me and live with beauty and kindness despite tomorrow not being guaranteed.

Or, maybe, it was just a beautiful novel.

I'm OK with either answer.