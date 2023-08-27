Note: This post has been updated to reflect the addition of Kendig Square to the National Cinema Day deal.

National Cinema Day is Sunday, Aug. 27, and four local theaters are offering major discounts on movies and snacks to celebrate, in partnership with The Cinema Foundation. Here’s what you need to know.

Participating theaters

Regal Cinemas, Penn Cinema, Reel Cinemas Lancaster 7 and Kendig Square Movies 6 will all participate in Sunday’s National Cinema Day deal. Regal Manor is at 1246 Millersville Pike, Lancaster; Penn Cinema is at 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz; Reel Cinemas is at The Crossings at 1500 Christopher Place, Lancaster, in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek; and Kendig Square is at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in Willow Street.

The deal

On Sunday, the four aforementioned local theaters are offering $4 movie tickets for Sunday screenings. That even includes premium screenings, like Penn Cinema’s IMAX theater and Reel Cinemas’ ReelMax theater. Additionally, at Regal, a small popcorn and soft drink combo is just $4 — a major discount from usual prices. We found that you can purchase tickets in advance — but the occasional special event, like the 50th anniversary screening of “American Graffiti” at Regal Manor, cost $5 instead of $4.

Popular offer

The Cinema Foundation launched the discounted ticket offer last year, when tickets were $3 per movie during Labor Day weekend. An estimated 8.1 million people took advantage of the deal, marking a single-day attendance record for cinemas in 2022.

More info

For more information, visit nationalcinemaday.org. To purchase tickets in advance at a local theater, visit regmovies.com, penncinema.com, reelcinemaspa.com or funtimecinemas.com.