An auction of art and other items to raise money to preserve the permanent art and rare books collection of the Columbia Public Library will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Those attending can preview the art beginning at 12:30 p.m. The auction will be held on the the terrace of the library, 24 S. Sixth St., Columbia, overlooking Locust Street Park.

The purpose of the auction is twofold: to reduce the library’s art holdings, for which room for storage is running out, and to raise money to preserve the rest of the collection.

Some of the art to be auctioned includes a 1963 pen-and-ink drawing of the Wilton Armetale trademark — and several other works from 1921-1974 — by artist and designer Wilfred Adrian Ferguson; several pieces from the 1950s and ’60s by artist Gardiner C. Criswell; a photograph of the Columbia-Wrightsville bridge by John Reitzel; works by contemporary artists Julie Yontz Rupp, Janette Toth-Musser, Victor Capecce, Susan Darling, Rob Evans and Jeff Himes; two books by Columbia painter and poet Lloyd Mifflin; and other pieces of local interest.

There also will be a “buy it now” table that includes paintings from local artists, Gardiner C. Criswell lithograph postcards, books and other pieces.

Those attending the auction also can view the library’s permanent collection of books and art..

Music will be provided by the Columbia School of Music.

For information, visit the library’s website at columbiapubliclibrary.org.