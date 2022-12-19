If you've got Christmas shopping to do and some major cash to burn, Morphy's Auctions has a sale for you.

The Denver-based auction house kicks off an auction today. Dec. 19, featuring fine and decorative arts including jewels, watches, paintings, pottery, silver, and Tiffany Studios lamps. The sale continues Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The auction takes place at Morphy’s gallery at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on both days. Bidders can participate in person or online at morphyauctions.com.

The auction features 85 American and European paintings and pieces of visual art, as well as a selection of rare Tiffany Studio lamps -- which are expected to be a highlight of the sale.

“In our Fine & Decorative sales, we always make an extra effort to include lamps that are genuinely rare and exceptional,” Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions said in a press release. “Three Tiffanys, in particular stand out in our December event, starting with the Nasturtium lamp.”

Read more about the Nasturtium lamp below, plus two other notable items from the sale.

Tiffany Nasturtium lamp

A rare signed and numbered Tiffany Studios Nasturtium lamp will surely light up collector’s eyes during the two-day sale. The lamp (pictured above) features a 19-inch in diameter leaded glass shade and is decorated with confetti glass and multi-colored flowers. The shade sits on a Tiffany-stamped telescoping base featuring a cat’s paw design. The lamp, which is in excellent condition and has no loose or missing pieces of glass, has an estimate of $120,000-$160,000.

Tiffany candlestick lamp

Tiffany collectors might also want to place bids on a rare candlestick-style lamp in excellent condition. The pedestal is decorated with 16 Favrile glass balls and its center column features two twisting bronze pieces that incase two larger Favrile glass balls. The lamp has a gold glass shade and its base is stamped with an “S,” which, according to a press release from Morphy’s, suggests the lamp was a Tiffany’s showroom piece. The rare candlestick lamp has an estimate of $50,000-$70,000.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer

An excellent condition Rolex timepiece is among the 96 pocket watches and 20 wristwatches available during the sale. The steel and 18-carat yellow gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer features all original links, original inner and outer boxes and warranty card. The estimate is $20,000-$30,000.

For more information on the Dec. 19-20 auction call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com. Or visit morphyauctions.com.