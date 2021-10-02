It’s 4 p.m. on a Friday, and Belle Rutt is once again wrapping rubber bands around twisted-up T-shirts.

Rutt says she’s DIY tie-dyed more of those shirts than she cares to count as a staffer at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Quarryville. The Solanco High School senior also encounters the familiar print around her school’s halls.

“Everybody wants tie-dye,” she says.

The stalwart pattern of campground chic is majorly mainstream these days.

“I think it’s nostalgia,” says Pamela Logan, a camper from Delaware whose daughters were first in line to tie-dye their Yogi shirts on this particular Friday. That’s what Logan suspects has propelled the craft to a place where her girls get invitations to tie-dye-themed birthdays.

“It’s amazing,” says Ann Strauss, a naturalist who each year helps Lancaster County Parks and Recreation summer campers color shirts. “Tie-dye always seems to come back around.”

Harper’s Bazaar declared it was officially back in January 2019.

“Up until fairly recently, tie-dye was dead as a doornail,” that fashion magazine wrote at the time. “But then Beyonce wore it on holiday on the beach, Dree Hemingway chose the print for a red-carpet event and Justin Bieber turned up to church wearing it.”

Two and a half years later, local schools are still awash in the print, just in tie-dye-patterned backpacks alone.

Why? Some of it may perhaps relate to the whole trickle-down-fashion theory that Miranda “The Devil Wears Prada” Priestly famously espoused in her speech about cerulean blue: trends can take time to reach the masses. And there’s no question it got a boost from all the D.I.Y. that happened last year.

But there’s something else going on, says Nicole Taylor, who continues adding tie-dye selections to the mix at Nicole Taylor Boutique in Lancaster. “A lot of trends do disappear quickly. But this one has stuck around,” Taylor says. “I feel like the relaxed, fun styles are going to stay around for a while. People want to be comfortable and maybe not as dressed up as they were before COVID hit.”

TIE-DYE TIPS We asked staffers at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp Resort in Quarryville to show us their technique for the benefit of any tie-dye newbies looking to bolster their fall wardrobes. Here are some pro-tips from the Yogi folks and others in the Lancaster County camp world. Trying a pattern that requires a twist? You can use a fork to hold the shirt down while twirling it like you would spaghetti, says Zackery Smith, recreation and activities supervisor at Yogi. Countless tutorials for various tie-dye patterns are floating around online. New ones pop up often in Smith’s TikTok feed, including some involving ice cubes instead of rubber bands.

If sticking with traditional rubber bands, Smith suggests putting those on first then dunking the banded item briefly in a mixture of water and soda ash to help the clothing hold color. Ring it out a bit before dying. He uses a cup of ash in Yogi’s giant water bucket, but said ½ cup should suffice for the bucket size most people would use. Yogi campers are advised to keep their shirts in plastic bags for 24 hours before washing.

You can’t really go wrong because every shirt is like a work of art,” says Lisa Kurtz, property manager at Spring Gulch Resort Campground in New Holland. Her method involves dunking a freshly dyed creation in saltwater before washing. “That keeps it bright and cheery,” she says.

“If you don’t use enough rubber bands you won’t get a lot of white space and sometimes that can be disappointing,” says Brenda Ambrose, activities director at Circle M RV and Camping Resort near the Conestoga River.

“Get some gloves so your hands don’t also end up multi-colored,” says Ann Strauss, a naturalist with Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. And don’t use colors that are directly opposite of each other on the color wheel – like red and green. When mixed, those two cancel each other out and you’ll likely end up with brown blotches where they touch, she says.

Strauss tends to avoid natural dyes because day campers want colors that pop. “A lot of times with natural dyes you end up with a dull brown, a yellow or maybe a green if you’re lucky,” she says. But others – like Seed Your Future – do offer advice on that front. The Pennsylvania Farm Show this year posted a natural tie-dye video from that organization at lanc.news/FarmShowTieDye.

From the runway to the mall

Tie-dye touches showed up last month at New York Fashion Week. Off the runway, model Gigi Hadid sported a colorful pair of paint-effect Ottolinger pants that several fashion bloggers described as tie-dye.

After fashion brand Batsheva sent models down the runway with tie-dye tights under prairie dresses, the New York Times reported the company plans to produce them for its Spring 2022 line. Designer Batsheva Hay was inspired after spotting tie-dye stockings in 1950s ads, the Times reported.

“The tights on the runway used Rit All-Purpose Dye and were made by a staffer in her bathroom after work,” reports the Times. “Like many aspects of pandemic life, D.I.Y. hasn’t gone anywhere.”

Not every more mainstream retailer is doing tie-dye for the season that’s happening right now. American Eagle’s fall collection, for example, is more focused on flannels and plaids with AE’s tie-dye instead on deep clearance.

But recent quick clicks on “new arrivals” for other big names still turned up plenty of tie-dye. It’s on Lands’ End snow bibs, Forever 21 mock-neck tops, Aerie zip hoodies, Pac Sun jeans, Crocs clogs, Aeropostale sweaters, Hollister crop sweatshirts and GapKids pajama sets.

“It’s all the tie-dye. From hippy tie-dye, to camper tie-dye to more classic tie-dye. All of it,” says Taylor. “And I don’t see it going anywhere, probably for another two or three years.”

Taylor is seeing blues, blacks, browns, spirals and splatters. She says tie-dye shirts with graphics are big – including those featuring the Grateful Dead. Think fashion a la that which has been sported for decades at the annual Folk Festival at Spring Gulch Resort Campground in New Holland. “We probably see the most tie-dye that weekend,” says Spring Gulch Property Manager Lisa Kurtz. “But we always see it, all through the season.”

Do it yourself

Tie-dye stations have long been part of the activities rotation at Spring Gulch. Same goes for Circle M RV and Camping Resort near the Conestoga River where campers have been tackling their own tie-dye for “probably forever,” says Activities Director Brenda Ambrose.

Ambrose isn’t sure whether to fault supply chain issues or the trend’s popularity, but says it’s been tough this year to find enough dye. All summer she stocked up whenever she could manage to find: colors like pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and orange and black for Halloween.

“We always have a crowd (at tie-dye stations.) Especially now. It’s so popular,” Ambrose says. “It always catches my eye when I’m out shopping. There’s more tie-dye. And I’ll think, ‘Bet you didn’t make that.’ ”

Most likely. But in this fashion moment, even supermodels have been getting in on the action.

Gigi’s little sister, Bella Hadid – who in August presented her 45.5 million Instagram followers with a picture of herself wearing an autumnal tie-die bikini – last year gave Instagram a glimpse of herself tie-dying T-shirts at her mother’s Bucks County horse farm. About 50 of her hand-dyed creations were sold for charity.

Hadid appears to have splashed dye on her jeans in those Bucks County shots. Cue one of the reasons that at Yogi in Quarryville, staffers – suited up in aprons and gloves – typically do the dying themselves. They let campers instead pick their patterns and colors.



Four-year-old Remington Davis was drawn straight to a shade called parakeet. “That’s going to look so great,” says her mother, Jess Miranda, a Maryland camper who has been spending fall weekends at Yogi for years.

Miranda opted for turquoise, yellow and hot pink. So did Melissa Windle, one of her friends who had driven up from Maryland for a visit and dinner of smoked T-bones and grilled asparagus. Windle, already sporting a shirt that came pre-tie-dyed from the store, says she isn’t surprised this latest burst of tie-dye has yet to fade.

“It’s just fun,” she says.

“And it’s happy,” adds Miranda. “The world needs more happy right now, don’t you think?”