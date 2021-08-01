In January 2020, before many people had even heard of COVID-19, hundreds of tickets for an annual library benefit event featuring popular novelist David Baldacci were sold within a few hours.

Then came the pandemic, and the April 2020 event had to be postponed indefinitely.

A year and a half later, Baldacci’s visit to Lancaster has finally been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Remaining tickets not spoken for last year go on sale today, Sunday, Aug. 1, through one of three host organizations, the Council of Friends of Public Libraries, which uses the annual author event as a large fundraiser for the public libraries in Lancaster County.

Though there won’t be a luncheon in November as there usually is for the annual event usually held in the spring, Baldacci will address a crowd of hundreds in the chapel auditorium of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road.

“This is going to be a huge event, the biggest event we’ve ever had,” says Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, retired public relations manager for the Library System of Lancaster County and a member of the Council of Friends. This is the 20th author event the friends group has hosted.

“Of all the tickets we sold last year, which was about 860, there were only maybe 45 refunds that were (requested and) given out,” Heltshe-Steinhauer says. “They’ve hung in there for a year and a half. They really want to see (Baldacci).”

There are two kinds of tickets available for Baldacci’s appearance, she says.

There’s a $40 ticket, which gets you the presentation and a discount on his new book, “Mercy,” which, she notes, is being released just two days before the Nov. 18 event.

Those buying a $50 ticket will attend the presentation and get a free hardback copy of “Mercy,” along with a bookplate that’s been autographed by Baldacci, she says.

Those who bought tickets for the canceled 2020 luncheon and didn’t ask for a refund will have their passes honored for the November event, and will get the free copy of “Mercy.”

The Baldacci novels will be provided by Aaron’s Books in Lititz, which is another co-host of the event along with the Library System of Lancaster County.

Prolific writer, philanthropist

Baldacci, 60, has written more than 40 novels — most for adults, and many of them thrillers.

Some of his most recent titles include “Redemption,” “A Minute to Midnight,” “Walk the Wire,” “Daylight” and “A Gambling Man.” Several of his books have been adapted into movies and TV shows.

Many of Baldacci’s books have been written as part of one of several novel series, including ones revolving around the characters of government assassin Will Robie, detective and former professional football player Amos Decker and former Secret Service agents Sean King and Michelle Maxwell.

Baldacci is also a philanthropist. He and his wife, Michelle, founded the Wish You Well Foundation, which supports the development and expansion of literacy and educational programs.

In 2008, the foundation partnered with Feeding America to launch Feeding Body & Mind, an initiative through which more than a million books have been collected and distributed, through food banks, to families in need.

Baldacci, who practiced law before gaining success as a novelist, lives in northern Virginia with his family.

Tickets for the Nov. 18 event can be purchased by downloading an order form at the event website, lancasterlibraries.org/author-events, sending a check and including a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the tickets to be mailed back.

Tickets also will be on sale at Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St., Lititz.

For additional information, email the ticket sales chairperson, Cathy Doremus, cdoremus12@gmail.com.