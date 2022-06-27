Chocolate lovers: grab your calendars.

The 21st annual Lititz Chocolate Walk will be Oct. 8. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, July 1.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, participants will get the chance to sample chocolate treats at over 25 locations in downtown Lititz.

Tickets will be available online at lititzchocolatewalk.com or in-person at the following locations:

Wilbur Chocolate, 45 N. Broad St.

Aaron’s Books, 35 E. Main St.

Lititz Apothecary, 100 E. Main St.

Zum Anker Alley Shoppes, 22 E. Main St.

Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road.

Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive.

Tickets for the 2022 Chocolate Walk are limited to 2,000. In recent years, the Chocolate Walk has sold out. The popular event attracts participants from all over the country.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area and Wilbur Chocolate, the Chocolate Walk raises money for children’s charities including Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Lititz Public Library and Manheim Township Public Library.

At least 150 volunteers are needed for the event. Volunteers will receive a pass for five free samples. If interested, email lStickler49@hotmail.com.

For more information on sponsors, volunteers or the event itself, visit lititzchocolatewalk.com.