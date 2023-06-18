Tammy Mitzel wanted to win a candy factory.

In 2021, Mitzel, of Wrightsville, and her family participated in a treasure hunt organized by one of the founders of the Jelly Belly candy brand who sold his share of the company in 1980. The treasure hunt, announced in 2020 for 2021, took place in all 50 states, with a winner in each state receiving $5,000. But the ultimate prize, to be distributed to the first person to find the hidden golden ticket, was the keys to a candy factory in Florida.

“I was so close,” Mitzel, 53, says. “I was definitely on the right track. I was closing in on the right location, but then somebody else found it.”

Mitzel, who owns and operates York tree service company Mitzel’s Stump Grinding with her husband Bob, says she’s always loved contests and games. She does all sorts of puzzles from jigsaws to crosswords, and she’s a regular participant in radio station contests. She even appeared on an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” in 2013 and won $81,967.

But her treasure-hunting experience did give her an idea for a new business.

In 2020, Mitzel founded Treasure Adventures, a family-friendly treasure-hunting game company. And the concept might be just as lofty as winning a candy factory.

The idea is to arrange treasure hunts for each state — excluding California, which, according to Eventbrite, the vendor Mitzel is using, doesn’t allow tickets to be sold for treasure-hunt games. There are 50 treasure hunts scheduled for this summer, including one in Pennsylvania.

Texas has two hunts, one for the eastern part of the state and one for the west. And, for a bigger state, like Alaska, Mitzel says she’ll determine a perimeter where the prize will be located. The first person or team to locate a hidden token with a specific email address printed on it can claim the $6,000 prize.

After launching the company and ironing out a few technical and logistical details, Mitzel attempted to have her first official treasure hunt in 2022 but canceled it because of lack of ticket sales. Everyone who bought tickets received a refund, minus a small Eventbrite processing fee.

Mitzel says she needs to sell a minimum of 200 tickets in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states, with up to a minimum of 400 tickets sold in states that are farther away to be able to make the treasure hunts viable. Or, she says, if she sells 17,500 tickets nationwide, she’ll hold treasure hunts in every state regardless of how many people are signed up in each state.

Let the hunt begin

This year, she’s trying again. The Pennsylvania hunt — along with hunts in five other states — is set for July 8 with a deadline of July 1 to purchase tickets. After July 1, Mitzel will announce if the treasure hunt is happening or if refunds will be issued. Treasure hunts for other states launch every Saturday during the summer, and an additional treasure hunt is scheduled for Hawaii on Oct. 14.

Once enough tickets are sold for Mitzel to be able to hold a treasure hunt there, Mitzel says she’ll travel to the location with her son Colby Mitzel and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Kaitlyn Ward, and hide a token.

When participants purchase tickets they’ll receive an email with a temporary password and instructions on how to play. The first clue will be released at 11 a.m. July 8 for the Pennsylvania treasure hunt. Mitzel says players should be able to locate the token within about 5 feet if they solve the first clue correctly. After that, more specific hints will be released every 24 hours. Note that the token could be anywhere in Pennsylvania, so teams should be prepared for a weekend road trip.

Once the hunts begin, a series of riddles, word puzzles, pictures and other hints — but not ciphers or other more esoteric codes — will be released periodically until the prize is located. The riddles will be based on pop culture, geography, history and local landmarks.

“I always tell people, if you think your 10-year-old is not going to be helpful, you’re probably wrong. If you think your great-grandma’s not going to be helpful, you’re probably wrong,” Mitzel says. “The more age groups you have (on your team), the better you’ll probably do.”

Aiding charities

Participants can play in as many states as they want. Tickets are $55 and a portion of each ticket sold benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Give Kids the World, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Florida that provides critically ill children and their families weeklong vacations at no cost. Mitzel also plans to share a portion of proceeds with the Tourist Inn Benefit Committee, an organization that raises money for local families with children who are undergoing medical challenges.

Mitzel has a personal connection to all three charity organizations. Mitzel’s son has a disability, and in 2015, she and her family took a trip to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and stayed with Give Kids the World. Before that, in 2009, she received a call from the Tourist Inn, letting her know that her family would be receiving funds from their annual auction.

Mitzel notes that all the treasure hunts can be set up to comply with any needs for people with disabilities. Those who would like a hunt adjusted to accommodate those with disabilities should contact Mitzel.

To find out more about the treasure hunts, see the schedule and purchase tickets, visit mytreasureadventures.com or call 717-500-1199.