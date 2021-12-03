In time for the holiday season, Denver-based auction house Morphy Auctions will host its popular two-day fine and decorative arts auction on Dec. 7 and 8. The auction features more than 1,100 lots including Tiffany lamps, jewelry, European glass, paintings and more.

Dozens of items from the renowned Tiffany Studios are available during the auction including a Pomegranate lamp with a signed shade decorated with iridescent Favrile-style glass prisms and gold balls and bronze chains on a signed urn base with cat’s paw feet. The lamp has an estimate of $50,000-$70,000.

A Tiffany Studios leaded-glass window with three architectural columns decorated with ascending grapevines features confetti glass, ripple glass and other examples of Tiffany’s Favrile glass. The 55-inch by 32.5-inch by 6.5-inch window has an estimate of $70,000-$100,000.

The decorative arts auction also includes more than two dozen examples of Amphora art pottery including an 18-inch tall “Daughter of the Rhine” vase with blue-green glaze. The vase has an estimate of $18,000-$24,000.

A Faberge enamel-over-silver plate decorated with classic European mosaic designs has an estimate of $5,000-$15,000. There are also 250 lots of fine jewelry up for auction including Rolex watches, pocket watches and antique and contemporary gold and platinum rings.

The decorative arts auction also features several paintings. A signed oil painting by E.W. Redfield (1869-1965) landscape has an estimate of $20,000-$30,000. Two signed Maynard Dixon (1875-1946) paintings – “Arroyo and Mesa” (1931) and “Gathering Storm” (1938) – have estimates of $60,000-$80,000.

The auction will be held at Morphy Auctions at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. on both days. All forms of bidding, including live, absentee, phone and via the internet on Morphy Live on morphyauctions.com, are available. Email info@morphyauctions.com or call 877-968-8880 for more information.