Pop powerhouse Lady Gaga will make her Hershey performance debut this summer in a leg of The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour.

The tour recently expanded to include three more tour dates, including the newly announced date at Hersheypark Stadium this summer, Aug. 28. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. May 20. They can be found on Ticketmaster or Hershey Entertainment's website. Ticket prices are not yet listed.

The show is described as a "full-scale Lady Gaga pop show featuring fan-favorite hits and the first-ever public live performances from the No. 1 selling, critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album 'Chromatica,'" according to a press release.

Though this will be the first time Lady Gaga performs in Hershey, she is no stranger to southcentral Pennsylvania. She dated Neffsville-native "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney from 2011 to 2015, and lived with him in the county for a short time. She was spotted grocery shopping near Lititz and eating at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Leola.

While on the campaign trail in Pittsburgh in support of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, Lady Gaga talked about Kinney and her experience living in Lancaster County.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.