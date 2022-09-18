You may have heard a primal scream from my house right around the time Lancaster County moved into the yellow phase of the pandemic.

Day care was closed. My toddler just started her nap, which was time for me to put on my reporter hat and get to work.

I heard an odd sound from an unfinished room in our old fixer-upper. I pushed open the door that sticks and found a bird. I spend naptime trying to get this bird out of our future primary suite, now run-down enough to welcome birds.

I closed the door on that someday DIY project and got back to life.

Lately, I’ve found comfort in “Hoarder House Flippers,” a mashup of “Fixer Upper” and “Hoarders” minus the on-camera intervention of a serious mental health disorder. A bird is no big deal in these houses packed with trash. With a team of helpers including professionals, they manage to clear, decontaminate, fix and stage an entire home in a 44-minute episode. This is as close to DIY that I can manage these days and that’s OK.

Years ago, my husband and I would chase an episode of “American Pickers” with “Hoarders.” The binge spotted by the antique hunters was balanced by the purge of a house cleanout on “Hoarders.”

That got old fast. The people on “Hoarders” were getting cleaning help and therapy but were they being exploited for ratings?

Last year, I interviewed Matt Paxton about his role in a local episode of his newest show “Legacy List.” We also spoke about his work with “Hoarders,” which he had finished filming a new season of two-hour episodes. The topic’s fascinating, I told him, but it became too much to watch, especially in the longer format.

“Try filming it for eight days,” he said. That’s why he only films one or two episodes each season.

When “Hoarder House Flippers” popped up on Hulu last month, I clicked on the pilot.

Here was a show that starts with the house, not the hoarder. House flippers buy the properties sight-unseen based on the neighborhood and the potential to make some money.

The first season rotates between three hosts: a couple and two groups of siblings. The show originally aired on HGTV Canada, which may be why these hosts are so nice. I found it fun to spot the occasional “eh?” or long “o”. What’s more telling are the piles of snow.

Some of the houses need clearing and smaller changes like new kitchen countertops or a fresh glaze on bathroom tile.

One is so packed with stuff, the new owners can’t get in the front door.

Another has so much damage, reclamation crews must remove mold, rot and asbestos.

When it comes to the new design, I’m happy to share there’s zero shiplap. Most of homes go from multiple rooms to open concept. The schedules are tight, but I like how most of the projects have special details like hidden doors and drop-down tables.

Each team comes up with a succinct way to describe the design of the house. At first, phrases like traditional English, coastal organic and modern art deco seemed trite. However, that helped keep the theme cohesive through the entire house.

On the screen, there’s drama but each issue has a quick fix thanks to family, friends and hired professionals.

The bathroom’s too tiny? Swap it with the kitchen.

There’s plumbing in the center of the bathroom? Get the plumber to move it.

How can we use a narrow awkward space? Turn it into a magic pantry with a hidden door.

Just about every home in the six-episode season sold quickly and at a decent profit for the flippers. There’s one exception: The final episode focuses on a house bought at the height of a housing bubble. With prices dropping, the couple needs to finish the house as quick as possible. The episode ends with no sale. I couldn’t find an answer online.

This isn’t the end of the show. A second season is coming next year.

In the meantime, I’m reveling in the latest progress at home: a new bathroom faucet.