Like many septuagenarians, Nicki relishes a long winter’s nap.

Nicki is a 70-year-old turtle, specifically a yellow-bellied slider, and when she moves indoors from her backyard pond and nestles under a rock in the kiddie pool in a spare room of Georgene Aungst’s Hopeland home, her naps stretch from the first frosts of fall until the weather warms up in spring.

Aungst, 80, and Nicki – who will turn 70 in the spring – have been companions since Aungst was 10 years old. Aungst, who says she was an avid comic book reader as a child, remembers noticing a mail-order ad for newborn pet turtles in the back pages of one of her comic books. The newborn turtles came with a plastic dish with an island in the center and a fake palm tree. (The FDA banned the sale of baby pet turtles in 1975, when the practice was linked to the spread of salmonella.)

“I might have paid $5 or $10 from my allowance for the whole thing,” Aungst says.

A few weeks later, Nicki arrived in a cardboard container and has been at Aungst’s side ever since. Nicki was the size of a half-dollar coin when she showed up in the mail. Now, according to Aungst, she weighs about four or five pounds and is the size of a large Christmas card. The yellow-bellied slider has appeared at all of Aungst’s children’s and grandchildren’s show-and-tells – even traveling to New Jersey for an appearance. Nicki has entertained generations of neighborhood kids, outlived other family pets and has been there as Aungst’s own children have grown and had children of their own. Nicki was there for almost every one of Aungst’s big life events. When Aungst was visiting her late husband’s mother on the day the couple married, Nicki was on her lap.

“She's an awesome pet,” Aungst says.

Aungst wasn’t even sure Nicki was a she until the turtle laid an egg in 1996.

“Luckily, the name Nicki applied either way,” Aungst says.

Yellow-bellied sliders are native to the southeastern United States where they’re often found in rivers, ponds and swamplands. The shells are a mottled green on top, and underneath is the yellow belly they’re named after. The typical lifespan for yellow-bellied sliders can be more than 30 years in the wild and more than 40 in captivity.

Nicki is thriving in the environment that Aungst has provided for her. For her 50th birthday, Aungst says her late husband, dug a pond in the back yard and ever since, that’s where Nicki spends her summers - lounging in the cool water or sunning herself on a rock until it’s time to hibernate again.

“She loves that. That’s her place to be,” Aungst says.

Aungst says turtles make for good pets.

“They’re really not fussy,” Aungst says.

The only thing that Nicki is fussy about is strawberries – she loves fresh strawberries.

“She gravitates to red foods,” says Aungst. “She likes watermelon, tomatoes and strawberries. And she knows which strawberries are the best.”

Aungst says there used to be a strawberry patch on her property and she’d feed Nicki fresh-picked berries.

“When my husband stopped the strawberry patch, I bought her store-bought strawberries and she wouldn’t eat them,” says Aungst. “If I went to the farmer’s market and bought strawberries from them, those she would eat.”

Strawberries seem to be the only kind of food Nicki is picky about. Her other favorites include pretzels, chicken, burgers, hot dogs, minnows, dog food, insects and potato chips.

“But she has to go underwater to swallow,” says Aungst.

Yellow-bellied sliders need to be around water to survive. And that fact helped Aungst when Nicki escaped years ago.

There’s a misconception that turtles are slow. Aungst knows that’s not the case. Once, she says, when she was cleaning her dish, Nicki took off and was lost for nearly two weeks.

“Later I saw she had gotten into a pond on somebody else’s property,” says Aungst. “She came up when she heard my voice, but I couldn’t get her. So my husband came with a big stick with a net on the end and went underneath her and got her out of there. She aims for water if she’s on the ground. She smells it and she hustles herself and that’s where she’s going.”

Aungst knew where Nicki would be going when she escaped, but lately Aungst has found herself wondering about where Nicki might be going in the future.

“People don’t live forever and I thought I should look for a place where she could go because none of my children have a place where they could put a pond in and take care of her like I do,” Aungst says.

She looked into one wildlife park but didn’t feel like it would be a good fit for Nicki. She says her children told her they would figure out what to do with Nicki if they have to.

“I hope they do, because she’s been a good pet,” says Aungst.

In the meantime, Aungst is looking forward to spring, when Nicki wakes up from her hibernation and they can celebrate another birthday together.

