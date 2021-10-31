In 1995, Erin Shelor uncovered some interesting information as she was researching the professionalization of medicine for her master’s thesis. To use a journalism term, there’s no sense burying the lead: Shelor became fascinated with accounts of grave robbers (also known as body snatchers, tomb raiders or resurrectionists), who were supplying medical institutions with bodies to analyze in Great Britain during the early 19th century.

Shelor came across some material including reports referring to a hearing in Parliament on grave robbing involving law officials, medical authorities and three mysterious resurrectionists identified only as Mr. X, Y and Z. Those reports, along with accounts of two murder sprees committed to supply bodies to medical institutions – known as the Burke and Hare murders and the Bishop and Williams murders respectively – became an entire chapter in Shelor’s thesis.

“It was just too much fun not to pursue,” says the 51-year-old Mountville resident, who has been an associate history professor at Millersville University for 17 years and recently was appointed head of the history department..

According to Shelor, prior to Parliament’s passing of the Anatomy Act of 1832, which reversed laws forbidding the dissection of human bodies, British doctors and anatomy instructors found themselves participating in one of the grimmer examples of the economic law of supply and demand: the black market for bodies.

Shelor has incorporated this grisly but fascinating topic into her class lectures and has delivered talks at various recent events, from a benefit for the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum to a “Lecture and Lager” event at Lancaster city bar 551 West.

Just in time for Halloween, Shelor expounded on the subject of body snatching – and even gave a particularly lurid lesson on how to rob a grave – during a recent phone interview. (As a content warning, if you’re squeamish about bodies, well, you’ve probably stopped reading a while ago.)

How were doctors learning about anatomy if it was illegal to dissect a human body?

There’s a long history of (dissection) being illegal. A lot of it comes from religious objections. Bu, during the French Revolution, there’s a period of de-Christianization in France, and that makes it possible for people to walk away from some of the more superstitious ideas about what happens to their bodies after they die with regard to religion. In France, bodies that went unclaimed were given over to public hospitals. So France became the place to study anatomy because there were plenty of bodies. British and American medical professionals could learn by reading medical journals. But the real problem in places like London or even Baltimore or Philadelphia is there are so many medical students and they’re not seeing the practice of medicine close up and that makes it much more difficult to begin to learn how to be a doctor.

Why did the laws in Great Britain eventually change to allow the dissection of human bodies?

1828 is really a turning point, not just because we’ve got the hearings before the select committee of parliament and the Burke and Hare murders, but the law itself was being interpreted a little bit differently. In common law it matters what the judge says so we’re starting to see doctors potentially looking at jail time or large fines if they get caught with a body, so they have a vested interest all of a sudden in making that law different because they don’t want to go to jail.

What sort of penalties did grave robbers face if they were caught in the act?

The really spectacular examples – the murders – they were sentenced to death and dissection. For most grave robbers, it’s usually jail time and it’s not a ton of jail time. I think the one thing is that the legal definitions are so weird. If (grave robbers) got caught with a body and it was just a body, that was a misdemeanor, but if they’d stolen the grave clothes, that was a felony. Part of their technique was to take the grave clothes off the body and stuff them back in the coffin. One case where a doctor was getting charged because his grave robber didn’t follow instructions and the body was found on his anatomy table with the grave clothes, (the doctor) was fined 100 pounds, which was about a third of a yearly income for a middle class guy at the time.

So the demand for bodies resulted in some people committing murders to get bodies?

There’s Burke and Hare in 1828, and then there’s Bishop and Williams who killed some folks in London in 1831. It’s not completely clear how many victims Burke and Hare had before they got caught but it was at least in double digits. Bishop and Williams were mostly going after homeless people and they would offer them food or drink laced with laudanum and when they’d pass out, they’d smother them because that didn’t leave marks on the body. Hey, you wanted it!

Were doctors placing orders on bodies?

So, with the murders, not that we know of. There’s no evidence that doctors were directly involved with those. But with the grave robbers, doctors would put bounties out for particular kinds of bodies or for particular people whose cases were really interesting to them.

Could you make a good living as a grave robber?

That’s the interesting thing – you could, but you would still be basically making money that would put you pretty squarely in the working class. It gets really weird trying to figure out how much you could really make, because these guys who testified didn’t want people to know how much they were getting paid for these bodies.

So a grave robber would have to get the bodies pretty soon after they were buried?

Exactly. You’d have to figure out which graves are fresh. You have to get that body back out of the ground pretty quickly – I would guess 24-48 hours because you have a limited time that you can use it for dissection before it really starts to decompose so much that it’s useless. One of the things that these guys talked about to the select committee is sometimes they would have deals with the parish officials so people attached to the local churches would let them know when there is going to be a burial. Sometimes they would employ prostitutes to pose as mourners just trying to figure out which graves are more recent. Sometimes they would show up at hospitals trying to claim bodies claiming to be family members.

Do you want to know how to rob a grave?

This is not something I thought I would learn when I woke up today, but yeah I do.

The technique is basically this: you dig at the head of a grave and pile the dirt on the foot of the grave. You’re going for, first of all, as we talked about before, a fresh grave, and you’re also looking for graves of the poor because they are more likely to be buried without a coffin. But if you hit a coffin, you need a crow bar plus the weight of the dirt on the foot of the grave to pry open the top of the coffin. Then you can use the crowbar as a hook to pull the body out. You toss the grave clothes back in and then you re-smooth out the dirt, but that’s the other reason you want it to be a reasonably fresh grave, because no one will notice that it’s been dug back up.

Wow, I guess I can add that to the list of skills I know now.

(Laughing) We teach life skills here at Millersville.