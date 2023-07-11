The White Chimneys Estate opened as a tavern more than 300 years ago. Lately, it’s a wedding and event space. Saturday, July 22, the site near Gap will host a free living history day with a battle reenactment, music and fireworks.

The annual living history day grew from the site’s 300th anniversary celebration in 2021, says co-owner Jessica Meyer.

This year’s living history event starts at 10 a.m. and stars the 69th Pennsylvania Irish Volunteers. The reenactors will present two Civil War reenactments, lead “enlist your children” demonstrations and perform Civil War ballads and Irish music.

There also will be house tours, open hearth cooking, food trucks, line dancing plus local history displays from the Historical Society of Salisbury Township.

Cannons will fire throughout the day. The celebration ends with fireworks and a musket salute.

“How They Learned Their ABCs,” a new book from the historical society, will be released at the event. The book covers Salisbury Township’s 31 public schools over 250 years as well as their students and teachers. Author Leona Baker will give readings and sign books.

White Chimneys' history dates back to 1720, when Francis Jones settled in “Gap-in-the-Hills” valley and operated a tavern. In 1975, White Chimneys was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a “fine example of a Southeast Pennsylvania building type” of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

The White Chimneys Estate is at 5117 Lincoln Highway, Gap.