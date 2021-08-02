Lancaster artist Danielle Rose will display her work at Mulberry Art Studios in August.

Rose’s exhibit, “See Beauty: Encountering People and Spaces in Oil Painting,” opens Aug. 6 with a First Friday reception from 5 to 9 p.m.

Rose has been a resident artist at Mulberry Art Studios since 2018. She is a self-taught artist who began painting in college at St. Francis University in Loretto while earning a doctorate in physical therapy. Rose works full time as a physical therapist.

Calling ahead is recommended to confirm updated hours. Call 717-295-1949 or visit mulberryartstudios.com for more information.